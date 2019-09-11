TRAVERSE CITY — A KFC restaurant in Traverse City that closed late last year soon could reopen.
Bells & Birds, Inc. of Houghton Lake, which operates several Yum! Brands franchise restaurants in northern Michigan, said it is working on plans to reopen the 720 E. Front St. location, which has has been closed for nearly a year.
“We’re working with the city of Traverse City and hoping to open with a date to be determined,” said Darla Bowen, marketing director for Northland Investments, LLC, also of Houghton Lake.
Northland Investments, LLC is the parent company of Bells & Birds, Inc. It has operated for more than 25 years in northern Michigan.
The outside of the closed East Front Street restaurant recently received a fresh coat of exterior paint.
Bowen said Northland Investments, Inc. in the last couple of months acquired the two Traverse City KFC locations from Rudoni Management Inc. of Mount Pleasant.
In December of 2018, a sign on the door of the 720 E. Front St. location stated, “Closed Until Further Notice. Sorry for the Inconvenience.”
The sign encouraged customers to visit the chain’s second Traverse City location, 311 N. U.S. 31 South. The U.S. 31 South KFC location remained open.
Bowen said Northland Investments operates four Taco Bell franchise locations in Traverse City. The Bells & Birds name is a play off its franchises: Taco Bell and KFC’s signature chicken.
She said the company has big plans for the reopening of the East Front Street restaurant.
“We’re very excited to make this happen,” Bowen said. “Keep an eye out: There will be a lot of fun stuff.”
