TRAVERSE CITY — The best and brightest spotlight shone on 4Front Credit Union.
The Traverse City-based financial institution was named one of the Top 101 winners of the 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition.
In its entry, 4Front noted it strives to treat its employees like its members.
"... We take pride in delivering the same brand promise to our team members as we continuously promote career development, mentor and leadership opportunities,"
The entry went on to say that 4Front “offers supremely competitive wages and benefits, including an 11 percent employer retirement contribution, generous time off benefits, flexible and remote work schedules.” The credit union said it affords “our team the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful communities in which we live, work, worship and play.”
Also listed among the Top 101 winners was Greenleaf Trust, which has offices in Traverse City, Petoskey, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Birmingham.
Other winners on the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list with Traverse City locations or branches includes Aldi, Feyen Zylstra, Fleis & VandenBrink, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Plante Moran, Rehmann and Spartan Nash.
Twelve companies were elite winners in the annual competition.
‘Best of the Best’ winners were Sony in the large business category, Panasonic Automotive for medium businesses WLC Architects Inc. for small businesses.
Other elite winners by category included: Transportation Impact (Communication and Shared Vision), Buist Electric (Community Initiatives), T-Mobile (Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions), Johnson Development Corp. (Diversity and Inclusion), HealthEdge Software Inc. (Employee Achievement and Recognition), TMNA Services (Employee Education and Development), Aya Healthcare (Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention), Elzinga & Volkers Construction Professionals (Recruitment, Selection and Orientation) and The Pinnacle Group (Strategic Company Performance).
