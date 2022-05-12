TRAVERSE CITY — Some 2,000 freshmen from 30 different high schools attended the second MiCareerQuest Thursday at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
The 2020 event was canceled and last year's event was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's great," Michigan Works Youth Services Manager Susan Ward said. "We're glad to be back in person."
Sixty different businesses offered insight into a variety of careers both inside and outside the Civic Center. Nearly every one featured some hands-on activities along with some valuable information and insight into job opportunities.
