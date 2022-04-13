TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech’s monthly Pitch Night presentation had a fresh feel this month.
Nevada Rector’s Fresh Life Meal Prep Service won the City Opera House audience vote and the $500 cash prize at the April 5 Pitch Night presentation.
Fresh Life uses local ingredients from the 10-acre Not Too Fancy Farm in Kingsley, turning it into family-sized meals “fresh from the farm with local pickup locations,” according to a TCNewTech release.
Even though it’s not the usual focus of Pitch Night presentations, Fresh Life struck a chord with the more than 175 people in attendance, according to TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko.
“TCNewTech’s mission is to expedite the launch of startups,” Szunko said in a release. “A startup is a business in its first stages of operations — that covers a lot of territory. Presenters at the April event included everything from pre-seed to exit-stage startups.
“TCNewTech is always looking for new ideas, especially new tech ideas, in the hopes of helping entrepreneurs launch new ventures that will add to a high value economy in northern Michigan.”
Fresh Life may have resonated with the TCNewTech audience because meal delivery services have seen a major uptick, especially during the global pandemic, Szunko said.
The meal delivery business model started in Sweden in 2007 and has increased in popularity in Europe, according to the release. Germany’s HelloFresh began with startup funding and completed an Initial Public Offering in 2017.
“Within the pre-prepped meal-kit industry, several trends have developed and ... Fresh Life plans to check all the boxes: Sustainability commitment, diet specialization, organic foods, and pre-made meal choices,” Szunko said in the release. “The prepared meal kit delivery industry is estimated to be worth $11.6 billion by 2022 (Statista).
“Could TCNewTech’s winner be the area’s next unicorn?”
Rector’s presentation at TCNewTech was one of four Pitch Night presentations.
The other three were:
- Jim Millar of Atterx Biotherapeutics. Millar lives in Frankfort and is working as the acting Chief Financial Officer with Atterex in Madison, Wisconsin. Atterex Biotherapeutics is a life science company “developing novel products that prevent and treat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections,” according to its website.
- John Levandowski for iSanitize Case. Levandowski has a finished prototype for his phone case “with UVC lights embedded that kills germs and bacteria” and allows the user “to sanitize external surfaces as well as the phone and case itself,” according to a release.
- TCNewTech Founder Russell Schindler with H20 Investigations in Traverse City. H20 Investigations is “specializing in water sampling that is cost-effective and efficient” for clients including groundwater, soil vapor intrusion, industrial/facility, storm/surface water, land fill, and waste/wastewater, according to its website.
The TCNewTech audience also heard a presentation from the organizers of the 10 northwest Michigan VEX Robotics teams raising money to attend the world championships in Texas in May. The teams raised more than $2,000 toward its goal of $50,000 to fund the trip, Szunko reported.
The next TCNewTech Pitch Night competition is scheduled for May 3. To apply for the May event or future Pitch Night events, visit https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or email Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.