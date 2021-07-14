A panel of judges had trouble determining Best of Show and Best of Class winners at the 2021 American Fine Wine Competition.
So several categories ended up as ties.
The five Best of Show categories saw ties for the highest honors in the Sparkling and Red wine portion of the competition. There were three other ties (Syrah, Dry Riesling and Sparkling) in the Best of Class winners.
A 2018 Riesling from French Valley Vineyard in Cedar tied for Best of Class honors in the Dry Riesling category with a score of 95. French Valley, a sister vineyard to Bel Lago Vineyards and Winery, tied Glenora Wine Cellars from Finger Lakes, New York.
More than 550 wines “were evaluated and judged by a 28-member judging panel of wine industry educators, restaurateurs, retailers, journalists and sommeliers from across the country” at the invitation-only event, according to www.americanfinewinecompetition.org.
“Of the 11 Double Gold medal winning Red Bordeaux Blends, it was almost impossible to pick just one,” judge Wendy Rosano said in a release.
“The 12 Double Gold Syrah wines were so awesome, we had to resist finishing our glasses,” judge Patrick Sullivan said in the same release.
Several other wineries in the region took home medals from the event, held at Florida International University in Miami.
In addition to its Best of Class winner, French Valley also won Gold in Pinot Noir.
Not to be outdone, Bel Lago won two Double Gold medals (Cabernet Franc and Other White Single Varietals), two Gold (Pinot Noir and Dry Riesling) and one Silver (Chardonnay).
Other medals received by area vineyards and wineries by category included:
- Pinot Noir: Black Star Farms, Silver
- Red Bordeaux Style Blends: Brengman Brothers at Crain Hill Vineyards, Gold and two Silver; Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery, Gold
- Merlot: Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery, Gold
- Off Dry Riesling: Brys Estate, Double Gold; Black Star Farms, Gold
- Viognier: Brengman Brothers, Silver
- Other White Blends: Brengman Brothers, Silver
- Other White Single Varietals: Black Star Farms, Double Gold, Gold; Brengman Brothers, Gold; Brys Estate, Silver
- Chardonnay: Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery, Silver
- Sauvignon Blanc: Brengman Brothers, Silver; Brys Estate, Silver; Winery at Black Star Farms, Silver
- Dry Riesling: Winery at Black Star Farms, Double Gold
A complete list of all medal winners is available at https://tinyurl.com/21AmericanMedals.
