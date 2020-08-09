TRAVERSE CITY — One and two added up nicely for the sixth French Manor assisted living facility.
French Manor Terra held a ribbon-cutting Thursday and welcomed its first residents to the facility on Friday. It is the sixth French Manor Assisted Living Facility managed by Rusty and Kelly Ackerman.
The Terra facility has two separate units at the 30-room facility: 15 for memory care and 15 for assisted living. The new facility features 20,800 square-feet of living and communal space, all on one floor.
“I’m really pleased with how it turned out,” said developer Michael Brown, owner of Burdco Incorporated. “You only see it on paper for month after month after month and then you see the 3-D rendering.
“I’m thrilled with how it came out.”
French Manor Terra is located at 1420 Terra Road, just off of LaFranier Road and north of the Grand Traverse County building.
In addition to being the contractor on the project, Brown is the co-owner of the building with Mark Johnson. He also is landlord for the fifth French Manor facility, the south building at 415 S. Elmwood.
The Ackermans manage all six of the properties under Kelly’s company, Senior Living Personal Care. The Ackermans own the other four facilities under the French Manor name.
Brown said the two new construction projects help “carry out their mission” at French Manor, whose roots trace back to the 1980s.
Brown said input from a lot of different sources went into the planning of Terra. “The whole thing is a team process to serve this community,” he said.
“It’s well thought out,” added Kim Bauml, owner of Options for Senior Living and one of the people consulted on the project. “They put a lot of thoughts into the details.”
The first consideration was to feature a separate wing for memory care. The memory care unit has its own dining and living room.
Rusty Ackerman said French Manor Extended Care on Seventh Street is the only other of the facilities with a dedicated unit for those with memory issues.
“That’s full all the time,” he said. “That’s why we did one whole wing (in Terra) for memory care.”
Terra also has a dedicated courtyard between the two wings for memory care residents. The courtyard is gated.
Brown said he saw the same concept in other assisted living facilities.
“We wanted that space for memory care,” Rusty Ackerman said. “They can go outside on a nice day and be safe.”
“There’s a place for people to be outside and to be safe,” Bauml added.
The decision to build on a single level was also a deliberate feature, Brown said. Having enough land to build on made the feature possible, something Brown couldn’t pull off at French Manor South.
“It gives staff ways to get to things better,” Brown said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, a one-floor facility has a big benefit when family are not allowed into the building. Like other one-story assisted living facilities in the region, residents can see family through a window.
“People will be able to visit the unit easier,” Bauml said.
French Manor Terra rooms each will offer wireless internet and an emergency call system. There’s also an in-house barber/beauty salon, similar to other facilities in the area.
Rusty Ackerman said Comfort Keepers and NPalliative will have personnel conduct foot-care clinics on site. He said that is an often-overlooked asset.
“A lot of people need it,” he said. “More than you think.”
Construction on Terra began in late August or early September in 2019 — before the pandemic threw a wrench into plans to open in early June. Brown said work on the building resumed on May 7 after a seven-week shutdown.
Ackerman added assisted living facilities across the state have dealt with dwindling numbers because of the global health crisis.
“COVID has slowed our admissions down,” he said.
Rusty Ackerman said the new facility will have a staff of 15-20 when at or near capacity. He said the staff will be under the direction of his son, Brandon, who recently launched B&L Personal Care.
