Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.