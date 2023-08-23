My son-in-law spends countless hours walking in circles. He spends a lot of time on business calls dealing with clients all over the globe. When you ask him why he is walking around the kitchen and dining room, his response is “I’m getting my steps in.” He’s not alone; for many of us, “getting my steps in” has become the fitness mantra we live by.
However, it turns out that after all this time, we might have been overestimating the number of steps needed to stay healthy.
The fourth leading cause of death, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is a lack of physical activity. With new findings, getting the activity we need isn’t as difficult as you might think.
In a study conducted by the Johns Hopkins University and the Medical University of Lodz in Poland, it was concluded that if you walk a bare minimum of 4,000 steps a day, you will reduce your risk of premature death from all causes. They found that if you just walk more than 2,300 daily steps, your heart will thank you.
Of course, all research shows that the more you walk, the better the outcome. There have been 17 studies done with more than 250,000 participants, which found that for every additional 1,000 daily steps, a person reduces their death risk by 15% — right up to 20,000 steps like my son-in-law and daughter.
Interestingly enough, while walking is beneficial for everybody regardless of age, the benefits of walking appeared to be the most beneficial for people under 60 years of age. But not by much. We seniors benefit almost as well, so don’t stop reading just yet.
What they found is that those under 60 who walk between 7,000 and 13,000 steps a day had a 49% drop in their risk of premature death. For those of us over 60, walk between 6,000 and 10,000 steps per day our risk drops by 42%.
“Until now, it’s not been clear what is the optimal number of steps, both in terms of the cut-off points over which we can start to see health benefits, and the upper limit, if any, and the role this plays in people’s health,” said Dr. Ibadete Bytyçi, a senior author of the study from the University Clinical Centre of Kosovo. “But now we have clinical evidence to determine the health benefits for all demographics.”
I wear a fitness watch and I track not only my steps (which I need to increase) but several other factors for my overall health. But if you don’t own a tracking device, the National Institute of Health recommends adding a brisk 10-minute daily walk to the recommended 150 minutes of weekly exercise we should get.
If you’re not in the habit of walking a lot, the NIH also has shared some handy recommendations for doing more of it, including:
- Walking part of your journey to work
- Walking to the store
- Using the stairs instead of the elevator
- Leaving the car behind for short journeys
- Walking the kids to school
- Doing a regular walk with a friend
- Going for a walk with friends or family after dinner.
This really isn’t rocket science. Lack of activity leads to obesity, which leads to multiple chronic illness which ultimately leads to death.
In the past I’ve written about my own journey. I’ve struggled with weight all my life. I found that, no matter what diet I tried, without some form of exercise I could never lose weight. But I thought that the goal of 10,000 steps a day was just too much. It was overwhelming. But over the last couple of years, I found that breaking it down into smaller segments allowed me to accomplish the daily goal.
So, find time to go for a 10-minute daily walk — even if it’s around your kitchen island 100 times. It’s for your health.
