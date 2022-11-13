Over the last several weeks my stress level has continually increased until I found myself waking up in the middle of the night and having great difficulty getting back to sleep. I had several conversations with co-workers and friends about my dilemma and found that they too were experiencing the same issue.
The common thread was the increasingly negative political ads being run on TV night after night. As we got closer and closer to the election, the ads increased in vitriol. The mudslinging, and just on the outside of down right lying, was causing me great consternation.
Add in the daily barrage of polls telling me the vote will go one way and 10 minutes later another poll predicts that the vote will go another way. It wasn’t just the fringe media reporting these findings but the mainstream media, who I trust, was doing the same thing to me.
It was exhausting. I needed relief. I needed an outlet that would give me just a little respite and restore my faith in humankind. I needed to smile.
Enter Peptoc. Founded by artists Jessica Martin and Asherah Weiss, both teachers at West Side Elementary in Healdsburg, California, it was created to celebrate their student’s resilience in combating pandemic, wildfires and just growing up in an adult polarizing world.
Phase one of the project was a series of 150 inspirational posters made by every student at the school. They then pasted them up in public spaces with inspirational sayings on tabs at the bottom. People could tear off a tab and take a message with them “giving them a little joy in their day.”
It was an instant hit. People couldn’t get enough so they launched phase two. Phase two is the hotline. Produced by Martin and the West Side students it was originally launched for local citizens who could call to hear pre-recorded words of encouragement and life advice from the students.
Yep, all you needed was a phone and you would be able to choose from a menu arranged by themes, push that number and just have you daily fill of joy.
What happened when they launched the hotline is truly unbelievable. From day one it spread like wildfire, and they received more than 60,000 calls a day and have now fielded over five million calls.
When you call in you hear kids’ voices prompting you with menu options:”“If you’re feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press 1. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press 2. If you need a pep talk from kindergartners, press 3. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press 4. To hear how awesome you look, press 6. For a bonus pep talk, press 7. For encouragement in Spanish, press 5.”
The first time I called and pressed 3. I heard a group of kids yelling, “You can do it,” “Keep going” and other words of encouragement. I dare you to not smile when you hear little voices urging you to be the best you can be. I mean, how can you not feel better when you hear mantras like “Be grateful for yourself” or “If you’re feeling up high and unbalanced, think of groundhogs?”
I press 6 and heard “Bro, you’re looking great.”
I press 2 and hear “We already like you,” “Keep going and don’t give up” and more.
These mini philosophers and therapists have brought joy to millions while learning life lessons that, based on the political discourse, we adults have forgotten. Instead of “lock her up” it’s nice to hear “build you up.”
Jessica Martin in an interview on National Public Radio said, “Their creativity and resourcefulness is something that we need to emulate, because that level of joy and love and imagination is what’s going to save us in the end.”
I agree wholeheartedly. I’ve called Peptoc several times and each time I come away smiling and feeling just a little bit happier. I suggest you give it a try and see for yourself.
So, turn off Fox News, turn off MSNBC or any other myriad of news channels and call 707-873-7862.
And try not to smile. Bet you can’t.
