In its 2022 National Diabetes Statistics Report the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that in 2019 more than 37 million people of all ages had diabetes, more than 11 percent of the U.S. population.
More than 102,000 people die from diabetes a year. Which makes it the eighth leading cause of death. Common diabetes health complications include heart disease, chronic kidney disease, nerve damage and other problems with feet, oral health, vision, hearing and mental health.
Approximately 9 million Americans with diabetes are insulin dependent and use one or more formulations of insulin every day to stay alive.
Insulin was discovered by Sir Frederick G. Banting, Charles H. Best and JJR Macleod at the University of Toronto in 1921 and it was later purified by James B. Collip. It was one of the greatest medical breakthroughs in history. Banting refused to put his name on the patent. He felt it was unethical for a doctor to profit from a discovery that would save lives. Banting’s co-inventors, Collip and Best, sold the insulin patent to the University of Toronto for a mere $1.
Today if your doctor prescribes the long-acting insulin Xultophy pen (3ml;100iU/ml) you will pay $1,382.54 per package for 5 pens. That breaks down to 92 cents per insulin unit. According to GoodRx research to reduce 400 mg/dL blood sugar to about 100 mg/dL, you would need at least 10 units of insulin. That’s $9.20 per injection. An insulin unit is the most basic measure of insulin used for dosing. An insulin medication that has a concentration of U-100 has 100 insulin units per milliliter.
From 2014 to 2019, the average retail price for insulin skyrocketed with the per insulin unit going up 54%, from 22 to 34 cents.
I asked a client who’s diabetic to explain what the above means. Her answer was somewhat sobering. She said that if that’s the only insulin that works for you then it comes down to buying it and forgoing many of the necessities of life.
Under President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act there were several provisions that specifically address this economic crisis for those using insulin. Last November the House of Representatives passed BBB which included the most sweeping measure to limit out-of-pocket co-pays for insulin at $35 per month-for everyone. The vote was 220 Democrats for and 213 Republicans against. In addition, it extended the health insurance premium tax credits granted through the Affordable Care Act and increased funding for states to offset the cost of running Medicaid programs. The ACA and Medicaid have become especially important to people with diabetes who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
It then went to the senate where it was stonewalled by the GOP with threats of a filibuster. Knowing that there was no way to get the 60 votes need to pass the Democrats used reconciliation which says any legislation “directly and substantially related to the federal budget can’t be filibustered.” So, all they needed is a simple majority to pass this life saving bill. Sounded great until the senate parliamentarian said the $35 cap was not directly tied to the budget which if left in the bill would doom it. So, it was pulled for the sake of all the other elements designed to move us forward.
The outcome is this. For those of you on Medicare, the $35 cap — through a Medicare pilot program — will continue. Make sure you review your coverage come this October. For those under 65 you’re on your own thanks to nothing but petty power-hungry people in the pockets of the pharmaceutical industry.
Without the cap in place many will have to choose between paying bills, buying food or getting their insulin. Many people choose to self-ration their insulin and pray they can keep their A1C under control. It doesn’t work.
This wasn’t a hard ask. A friend is visiting from France and when he heard what I was writing about he was taken back and said “in France it is free. I don’t understand. People will die because of this.” I looked him in the eye and sadly had to agree.
