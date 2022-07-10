This column was going to be completely different until Facebook sent me a memory. It was a picture from four years ago of me and my family sitting in front of Bachmann’s store in Central Lake enjoying the Fourth of July parade.
It showed smiling faces waiting for the fire trucks and floats to go by. My grandchildren ready with their bags to run out and grab as much candy as they could as it was being thrown. There was laughter and excitement.
After the parade — happy, content and laden with candy — we loaded up the cars and headed home for a swim in the lake and a BBQ. As the sun set, we drove back, sat out in the field chasing fireflies until the fireworks went up.
It was what the Fourth of July is supposed to be. It was what I grew up with and what my children grew up with. In the city we lived in downstate, you were either in the parade or sitting on the curb watching. It was an American Fourth of July. Pride in the Red, White and Blue.
So why the trip down memory lane? Well, from this July 4 and those to come, my grandchildren will never experience the joy of watching the marching band or racing their brother for the Tootsie Roll just tossed without trepidation.
My son and family live in Highland Park, Illinois and were ready to enjoy the same small town USA July 4 parade like he grew up with when the unthinkable happened. In a short few seconds, seven people died and dozens were wounded, and my grandchildren lost their innocence.
July 4th will never be the same for them and all their friends and neighbors. In the ensuing chaos, running for their lives, they grew up very quickly in what we’ve far too frequently call the “new normal.”
The new normal. How jaded we’ve become. Or we as a society suffering from collective PTSD and allowing these extremists among us to control our lives as well as the narrative.
What will it take? Do you know we’ve had over 300 mass shooting already in this year and we’re only halfway through? My 11-year-old granddaughter can’t sleep, her 7-year-old brother keeps calling friends to make sure they’re safe and the youngest asked if they have a parade again, will there be a shooter. What kind of a question is that for a 5-year-old to ask? New normal.
They had set up their chairs right where the shooting happened, but moved to be with friends a couple of blocks away. I still shiver at the thought that they could have been a statistic and not a survivor.
Survivor — who’d ever think that they’d need to survive a Fourth of July parade. Yet that is what they are. Them and everyone else whose lives will never be the same. The belief that “that only happens somewhere else, not here in my town” shattered forever.
Yet through the vale of tears there is a glimmer of hope.
In June the Senate and House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill addressing gun violence. This is the first major federal gun safety legislation in almost 30 years. It passed the Senate with 15 Senate Republicans voting in favor, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. It passed the House with a vote of 234 to 193. Fourteen House Republicans, who bucked House GOP leaderships call to oppose the bill, joined with Democrats in passing the bill — which will be signed by President Joe Biden this coming weekend.
If you were wondering if there were any Republican Representatives from Michigan who voted for the bill, the answer is “yes.” There were two, Peter Meijer and Fred Upton. Sadly, the name we’d all hope would be there representing us and pass legislation, which 80 percent of the population wants, is once again missing.
I’m sick of the “new normal.” Our grandchildren will never recapture their innocence. But they deserve a chance. We know what’s right and what to do. We need to raise our voices loud and clear. Enough is enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.