Out of the 64 million individuals covered by Medicare, 9 out of 10 of have some form of supplemental insurance/Medigap, Medicare Advantage, employer-sponsored, Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
Once you are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B, Medicare is responsible for 80% of your medical bills. You are responsible for the remaining 20%, which for the most part, is covered by your supplemental plan.
No matter what supplemental plan a person has, once a claim is received, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is going to send out checks to the provider covering 80%. It is presumed that the claim is for services rendered and the procedure was appropriate, and with a cursory review, the payment goes out.
Of course, this system lends itself to massive fraud, waste and abuse. Recently there was a media frenzy on a CMS ruling that it was not going to pursue over payments to Medicare Advantage plans to the tune of several billion dollars because the cost of auditing the insurance companies was greater than what they’d recover. The decision was based on the fact that in 2018 CMS conducted 30 audits at a cost of $54 million and CMS won’t come near recouping that amount for that years over or improper payments.
But it’s not just Medicare Advantage plans, which have received what CMS calls improper payments. All supplemental programs have received hundreds of billions of dollars in improper payments from CMS.
Well, that’s not quite correct. They didn’t get it from CMS. They got it from us.
They sent out hundreds of billions of dollars of our money. Taxpayer money. Money that could be spent on providing better healthcare options to 64 million people instead is going to increase the stock prices of the major healthcare providers. It’s no wonder the health insurance industry has one of the largest contingents of lobbyists prowling the halls of Congress.
It is the best money laundering system I’ve ever seen. Send in a claim and receive 80% back without much risk of anyone questioning it. Or if they do pay attention, they wind up ignoring it because it is too much trouble to go after it.
Don’t believe me? Here are the numbers of “Estimated Improper Payments Rates and Improper Payments (Billions)” directly from CMS for 2020. For Medicare FFS (Medigap) plans $25.74 billion, Medicare Part C (Advantage) plans $16.27, Medicare Part D (Rx) plans $0.93 million, Medicaid $86.49 billion and CHIP $4.78 billion.
I don’t know about you, but $133.37 billion dollars of my money improperly spent needs to be recouped and a system needs to be implemented that catches it before it happens.
Now 2020 might not be the best to look at because of the pandemic, especially with billions spent of testing and vaccinations, all paid for by the government. All of which I agree with. But in the 90 audits done in 2018 for the years 2011-2013, it was estimated that CMS would receive $650 million. So, where’s that pre-pandemic money?
Sorry, taxpayer, we just don’t have the manpower to go after these companies. But in defense of CMS, it is an arduous task under the current structure.
Every bill submitted must be coded based on the procedure done. Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes are published by the American Medical Association, and there are approximately 10,000 CPT codes currently at use.
For example, you go into our local medical facility for an insertion of a pacemaker pulse generator, which is code CCM-237102206 — price tag of $17,590. Instead, the billing clerk, by mistake, enters CCM-237102202, which is for insertion of new or replacement pacemaker including upper and lower chamber electrodes-price tag $22,205. One key stroke and the hospital receives an improper payment of $4,615.
Correlating codes and health records is a nightmare. Electronic records and AI systems are helping and as they develop we will see less “improper” payments. In the meantime, the healthcare industry has no incentive to change as long as they know no one’s watching.
The greatest threat to Medicare’s existence is not holding those who exploit the system accountable. President Joe Biden’s administration has been actively pursuing fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, but needs to expand the scope. As the president said: “Finish the job.”
