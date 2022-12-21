If it feels like today was over quickly you’re not just imagining it. Today is officially the shortest day of the year, the winter solstice. The day when our half the Earth is tilted the farthest away from the sun and less sunlight reaches us during the day.
The sun is so low on the horizon today that if you saw it rise this morning and watch it set tonight you’d swear it’s in the exact same place.
In Latin the word solstice can be translated to “sun stands still.” If you stand outside at noon today and look at your shadow, it will be the longest you cast in the entire year.
Men and women have been celebrating the winter solstice since the dawn of time. Archaeologists have found sites worldwide dedicated to the winter solstice. One of the most ancient sites found is Newgrange, Ireland.
Built around 3200 B.C. — about a thousand years before Stonehenge — this huge tomb has a small window facing the solstice sunrise that runs into the main chamber and for 17 minutes a year sunlight pours through and then nothing for the next 12 months.
In Peru the Nasca lines, giant outlines of animal figures etched into the earth around 2000 years ago, match up with the solstice and the lines touch the spot where the sun sets. The Egyptian temple of Karnk, located in Luxor, was built to align with the winter solstice more than 4,000 years ago. The list goes on, including Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Machu Picchu in Peru and Petra in Jordan.
The common thread within these ancient cultures celebrations is the re-birth of the sun. As the year progresses we see less and less of the sun until one day it seems to stand still and vanish quickly. Only to reappear the next day bathing the earth in light a little longer and a brighter tomorrow.
In contrast, for many Dec. 21 isn’t only the shortest day it is also the longest night. One where one is in darkness for longer — emotionally and physically — more than any other day of the year.
During the holiday season, where we celebrate re-birth and re-dedication, it can be a depressing moment for those in need of healing and support. Coupled with today’s political, economic and polarizing climate I suspect we all feel a sense of loss and confusion.
To help combat these feelings many congregations have been holding a special evening service called a Blue Christmas service since the early 1990s. An opportunity for congregations to gather in a less festive and more contemplative mood providing those who are struggling with loss, in any form, a community to help them cope.
There are several area congregations and houses of worship that are offering a Blue Christmas services.
I suggest you either call or look on Facebook for a service best suited for you. The Central United Methodist Church in Traverse is holding a “Longest Night Solstice Walk” at the Grand Traverse Commons where communing with nature will be mixed with contemplation and prayer while others like Watershed Church will be holding an indoors service. There are others as well so check out your congregations websites or call.
But by all means, if you need community during this time please reach out. Or more importantly if you know someone in need of healing and community you reach out to them.
This prayer, from the Pastor’s Workshop website to be used at a Blue Christmas service, is not only to open the service but to open our hearts:
Merciful God,
In this season of rejoicing, we come to you weary and grieving
In this season of feasting, we hunger for healing and relief
In this season of light, our hearts are veiled in sorrow and shadow
Will this season ever end?
“Yes.” We hear your, “Yes.”
Those who are weary will find rest
Those who mourn will be comforted
Those who hunger will be filled
The Light shines in the darkness,
and the darkness will not overcome it.
On a personal note, I want to thank you for all your comments and communication this year and I look forward to sharing with you in 2023.
See you next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.