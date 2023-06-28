Every morning, after I make my first cup of coffee, I fire up my laptop and go to the New York Times Wordle game. Wordle is a word game where you have six chances to discover the 5-letter word of the day. By randomly choosing words and using your knowledge of the English language you hope to find it within the six chances you get. Sometimes you get lucky and pick the word quickly and sometimes you miss out completely.
I, along with a group of family and friends, play Wordle every day. It’s fun to see who gets the word in the fewest tries. Bragging rights on Facebook for the day. But for me there is an ulterior motive: keeping my brain healthy.
According to a recent study in the American Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease & Other Dementias playing brain games for at least an hour daily might offer protection against dementia as we get older. Studies on behaviors that lead to optimal aging are staying socially active, physically fit, and mentally engaged.
“Exercising your brain is just as important as exercising your muscles to maintain health,” says Dr. Kathleen Parks, a neurologist in Vancouver, Washington. “In addition to staying socially engaged and physically active, making a habit of doing brain puzzles has been shown to help maintain cognitive function and memory. This helps people remain more independent into their golden years.”
With an estimate of 5.6 million seniors 65 and older suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of Dementia finding a cure is paramount. But until we have a drug that works, and we can afford, it’s up to us to battle this dreaded disease the best way we can.
Many of you already have access to some incredible brain games through your Medicare Advantage plans. Programs that have monthly subscriptions fees paid for by the insurance company. Plus, you’re guaranteed that the site is safe and secure. If you’re not taking advantage to this perk you’re missing out.
In addition, there are hundreds of free on-line games to choose from. The goal is to find the ones that work and are secure. Be sure you have a good antivirus software program running and don’t use any game that requires you to download software.
Below is a list of games I saw in an article published in the CSA Journal this month that were vetted as secure and safe. Remember there are look-like sites that are phishing for your information so be careful.
- Word Wipe. This word-building game requires you to swipe through piles of jumbled letter tiles to spell out words.
- Wordmeister. Similar to Scrabble, you’ll use a board and letter tiles to create words and score points.
- Word Zen. Connect and build words of increasing difficulty by using your fingers to tap on tiles.
- Jumble. Use a set of mixed-up letters to decipher a series of words, then use the circled letters to solve a puzzle using a jumbled word.
- Sudoku. The goal is to fill in the blank squares with numbers from 1 to 9. Each 3 x 3 grid, each column, and each row will contain all the numbers from 1 to 9.
- SpellTower. This word search game is augmented by the rush to clear the board. You can choose to play at 11 levels, from super-fast to untimed.
- Codeword. If you always wanted to be a codebreaker, this game is for you.
- Wordle and Quordle. You have six tries to solve a five-letter word of the day. You’ll get feedback on correct and incorrect letter guesses and placement. Quordle is Wordle on steroids, with four puzzles to solve simultaneously.
- Braingle. Find logic problems, trivia, memory tests, and much more at this site.
- Free Bee. This clone of the wildly popular New York Times Spelling Bee is played the same. Find words at least four letters long that include the middle letter.
- Word Bird. Challenge and educate yourself at the same time by choosing from 65,000+ puzzles.
So go ahead and challenge yourself to a daily brain game. These games are addictive and a lot of fun. Who knew they were brain healthy, too.
