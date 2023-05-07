I recently had a couple come into the office who had inadvertently missed several premium payments for their Medigap Plan F supplement. Their insurance carrier cancelled them for non-payment and until they went to their doctor, they were unaware they had lost coverage. They are snowbirds whose mail is forwarded to them — sometimes. The United States Postal Service isn’t as diligent as one would wish.
This couple, both in their 80s, spent hours on the phone with their carrier. After explaining the situation, they were “allowed” to purchase a new plan.
Since Plan F is no longer available, they settled on a different plan. They had to go through extensive questioning and medical underwriting. Since both have some medical issues, their policies were rated. Their monthly premium was in excess of $800 per month. Coupled with prescription coverage, their annual Medicare Medigap costs exceeded $12,000 a year. A number that was overwhelming and unsustainable.
To say the least, they were angry, agitated and very confused.
Fortunately, there was a solution available to them to provide excellent coverage and eliminate the massive monthly costs. They left the office somewhat dubious about the new Medicare structure they were now under, but relieved that the financial burden was lifted.
After they left, I started thinking about Plan F and those still on it since it was eliminated as a supplemental offer in 2020. It’s estimated that about 5.5 million Medicare beneficiaries still have Medigap Plan F. In a study conducted by Weiss Ratings, which analyzed premium data from 2006-2020, the average premium for a Medigap Plan F increased by approximately 4.8% per year over the 15-year period. This means that the average cost of a Plan F in 2020 was roughly 100% higher than it was in 2006.
In 2006 the average cost of Plan F was $156 for a male non-smoker and $144 for a female non-smoker. Fifteen years later the average male cost has risen to over $300 per month and for a female $288 per month. This is an average because rates for all Medigap plans are increased every year based on the annual-rate increase granted by the state and attained age of the beneficiary.
Now, before you jump all over me for attacking Medigap policies, let me make it clear that I am not against them. In Michigan 41% percent of Medicare beneficiaries are still on Medigap. Many of my clients are on Medigap plans. But, let’s be honest: Medigap plans can be expensive and rarely go down in cost. Annual premium increases are inherently built into the program.
An individual who turned 65 in 2006 will have paid over $36,000 in premiums by 2020 for their Plan F coverage. It’s not uncommon for someone to come into my office and say, “Since going on Medicare I haven’t had to pay for anything out of my pocket,” which is all true as medical expenses go. But what about the $36,000 you’ve paid in premiums over the last 15 years?
For many seniors, who like my new clients, 2023 has been a pivotal year. With high inflation, rising food costs, investments struggling to show any gains, increased medical and pharmaceutical costs there has been a rude awakening to the economic realities of “peace of mind.”
I’ve fielded numerous calls from people who have recently received their annual premium increase. Not just for Plan F but for all Medigap plans. Although they’ve been expecting it, they now feel compelled to investigate an alternative because the ongoing cost has become prohibitive.
Taking a deep breath and a leap of faith is sometime all that’s needed to make a huge difference in how you perceive healthcare, both in coverage and cost.
Our first post-pandemic Medicare 101 class will focus on these issues. Education is crucial to making good choices. Educated consumers make the best choices. This class is free and open to the public. No sales BS — just the facts.
If interested, join me on May 11 at the Traverse Area District Library in Traverse City. Two sections: 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. Reservations are mandatory, as seating is limited. Contact info below.
