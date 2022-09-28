Oct. 15 is the beginning of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for Medicare beneficiaries to make all the changes they need to make for 2023. It is the only time when those on Medicare Advantage can review and for those on Medigap to investigate Medicare Advantage.
All we get is 54 days to make some of the most important decisions regarding our health insurance.
Every year I say it is important that you review your current situation and make, if appropriate, adjustments to your coverage. This year is no exception. As a matter of fact, it’s probably more important this year than before to spend some time exploring the options.
Those of us on Medicare have received our “2023 Medicare & You” book. A book that only adds to the confusion that surrounds Medicare. They publish it sometime in early summer, well before any new plans or information is known. So, what you’re reading is basic information and any premiums are the current ones — not extremely helpful when trying to make a major life decision.
To make it more complicated this year is the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). On Aug. 16, President Joseph Biden signed the bill making sweeping changes to Medicare prescription drug pricing and what Medicare beneficiaries will pay for their drugs in 2023 and beyond. All the hype surrounding the bill has led to some major confusion as to what will happen come Jan. 1, 2023.
Don’t get me wrong, the bill is a giant leap forward in cutting the cost of medication for those on Medicare and Medicaid. But make no mistake: it will take several years before we see the full implementation and cost reductions that will really benefit us.
Here’s how it shakes out.
In 2023: Requires drug companies to pay rebates (not sure to who) if drug prices rise faster than inflation; eliminates costs and improves coverage for adult vaccines in Medicare Part D, Medicaid and Chip. Including shingles shots and the big one: Limits insulin copays to $35/month in Part D.
In 2024: Eliminates the 5% coinsurance for Part D catastrophic coverage; Expands eligibility for Part D Low-income subsidy full benefits up to 150% of Federal Poverty Level.
In 2025: Adds $2,000 out-of-pocket cap in Part D and other drug benefit changes
From 2024-2030: Limits Medicare Part D premium growth to no more than 6% per year.
In addition to the above the IRA gives Medicare the ability to negotiate for certain high-cost drugs. Something they have been barred from doing since Part D went into effect in 2006. Only problem is they are only allowed to negotiate for 10 drugs for 2026; 15 more in 2027; 15 more in 2028 and 20 in 2029. Since there are more than 20,000 FDA approved prescription drugs on the market, I’m not sure what impact this provision will have.
So, for the most part, 2023 will be business as usual for most of us. For the 11 million insulin dependent diabetics 2023 will be a god sent. For the rest of us, there will still be the strange cost sharing for Part D including the “donut hole.” All the costs associated with Part D are going up just like every year, so you need to review your structure.
The point is there are changes to many plans that if you are on Medicare or Medicaid (including on a spend down) that you could benefit from. If you’re on a Medigap plan, this year might be the best time to explore the Medicare Advantage options. If you are on an Advantage plan, it is time to review and confirm your plan is still good or move to another plan. If you are on Medicaid, there are plans that will provide additional benefits never seen before.
The Inflation Reduction Act is the first step in the right direction. Couple the changes to Medicare Part D and increased medical benefits through Medicare Advantage plans and 2023 is shaping up to be a very good year for us all.
As always, if you have questions or need help, give me a call.
