In the game of Scrabble the word “redetermination” could score more than 100 points. For 3.2 million Michiganders enrolled in Medicaid or Healthy Michigan plans, redetermination could spell the loss of health insurance coverage.
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Michigan will require those who have their health insurance through Medicaid or Healthy Michigan to reapply for the coverage to continue. With the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11, there will no longer be automatic renewal.
What this means is for those who have gone back to work and their income is now above the Medicaid eligibility limits or now have employer-based health coverage, plans will most likely be dropped from the program. But for those who remain eligible, the loss of automatic renewal could cause major issues.
Loss of automatic renewal will mean that those who are eligible for either Medicaid or Healthy Michigan must go through the entire enrollment process to maintain coverage. If you’ve ever had to deal with the Department of Health and Human Services paperwork, you know that it’s an arduous task that is time-consuming and confusing.
Many people, who should be eligible to remain on the Medicaid rolls, will be eliminated simply because they didn’t get the paperwork; found it too confusing to fill out or missed their enrollment window DHHS has set up. For those who went on Medicaid due to the coronavirus, this will be the first time they will actually have to apply for the coverage.
In January 2020, when the pandemic began, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. For states to receive additional federal Medicaid matching funds to support the rapid growth of Medicaid eligible individuals and families, they were required to keep people enrolled until the COVID-19 public health emergency was rescinded.
Because of the continuous enrollment provisions in the law, Michigan’s Medicaid population grew by over 700,000 people. That’s 700,000 people who never had to deal with the original determination process but now need to deal with redetermination to see if they still qualify for coverage.
However, it is not only the 700,000 who need to reapply and go through redetermination. It is the entire Medicaid and Healthy Michigan population. All 3.2 million Medicaid beneficiaries must be reevaluated and go through the process even if they’ve done so before.
According to the state health department, more than 2.1 million people in Michigan are enrolled in traditional Medicare, with another 1.07 million enrolled in the Healthy Michigan plan. Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan DHHS, said, “We have never had to do this many redeterminations at one time. We don’t know how many people will no longer qualify.”
Although the federal COVID-19 public health emergency is ending on May 11, states were given the green light to begin Medicaid renewal on April 1.
Michigan’s process will last from June 2023 through May 2024. Medicaid beneficiaries will go through a three-month process based on your Medicaid renewal month.
Let’s say your renewal month is September. In July you’ll get a letter informing you that you need to reapply for Medicaid. In August you’ll receive a renewal packet in the mail. You will be given a deadline for submitting the paperwork sometime in September to see if you qualify to keep your coverage. If you miss the deadline, you will lose coverage.
If you are denied coverage due to redetermination (based on assets or income), you will still be able to get coverage. For those under age 65, you could get a special enrollment period through the Affordable Care Act and those of you over 65, through Medicare.
My office has already received several calls from Medicaid beneficiaries who have received their first letter. Our goal is to help as many people as possible maintain the highest level of heath care available. Give me a call to help you through this ordeal.
Special note for those of you who are 64 and/or new to Medicare. Medicare 101 is back. After COVID knocked us out, we’re ready to go on May 11 at Traverse Area District Library. Two sessions: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Seating is very limited, so call or email me fast to reserve your spot.
