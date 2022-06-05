She entered my office and asked if I was Fred Goldenberg. When I said yes, she responded with “Thank goodness I found you.”
Looking flustered she sat down and proceeded to tell me that she had recently relocated to Traverse City, and she thought she had lost not only her Medicare supplement but her Medicare coverage completely. She said she had a call from Medicare and because she moved out of her service area she couldn’t keep her current plan. Plus, she owed several hundred dollars in back payments.
But the person said that if she paid him right then over the phone, he would make sure that everything was OK.
I asked if she had paid him anything, bracing myself for her to say, “Yes.” But to my relief she said she thought it was a scam and she hung up. But it scared her so much that her sister insisted she talk to “that guy who writes about Medicare” in the Record Eagle — and I am glad she did.
First off, I reassured her that she was correct in her assumption. Medicare would never call randomly and would never ask for a payment like requested from her. Second, although she had just moved, she had not moved out of her service area with the Medicare Advantage plan she was enrolled in. Third, we called her carrier and the customer service representative confirmed what I had already told her and reassured her that her plan was in force and she owed nothing.
She left my office in a much better mood then when she arrived. As well, I was now her agent and would be able to deal with any issues that might arise in the future.
But the encounter left me thinking. Although my column addresses a multitude of issues, I do focus on Medicare a lot. Why? Because it is incredibly confusing, it’s always changing and it lends itself to scams. In addition to the column, I also hold my Medicare 101 classes where we focus on the who, what, when and how of ‘original Medicare’ and what to do when it is your turn to join ‘Club Med’ without any sales talk. But I do not hold the class on a consistent basis. Plus, we’ve geared it to those who were close to “aging-in” to Medicare.
By the time those individuals come to the class they have been receiving phone calls, emails and text messages cajoling them to respond for ‘information.’ If they did ask for information the contacts increased to unbelievable levels. At the class we held two weeks ago one participants only question was, “How do I stop the phone calls?”
Truthfully, I haven’t a clue how to stop them from calling. I wish I did. I’d make a fortune selling the how-to-stop-unwanted-calls secret.
What I can tell you is that you need to be an educated consumer armed with the correct information to make the correct choice when the time comes to sign-up for Medicare. But obviously you need the information much sooner than three to six months before you join Medicare.
For the past nine months I have been fine tuning my relationship with Michigan Planners. We’ve been working together to come up with a way that the benefits us both but mostly those who we service. I’ve wanted to expand our educational Medicare 101 classes and now I can. More importantly, we are encouraging those getting ready to turn 64 to sign up for the class, thereby arming themselves with information and a solid understanding about Medicare before their name shows up on the radar of those who live in the shadows.
The next classes are being held on June 21. The first session is at 10 a.m. and the second session is at 6 p.m. Seating is limited and does fill up fast. So, if your 63 and soon-to-be 64 or 64 soon-to-be-65 or over 65 and still working but want to retire, then this class is for you. Give us a call at 231-944-1400 to reserve you seat.
Knowledge is power and my goal is to make you as powerful as possible.
