Like it or not we are tied to a global economy. It’s the old capitalistic mantra of “supply and demand” that dictates prices for goods and services.
But the last few weeks, with the increase of fuel prices and food costs, has set us all back on our heels. The fact that I am spending $50 to fill up my car with gas when last month it was $25 just blows my mind.
I know I’m hurting from the price increases, but I can’t help but think that those less fortunate are suffering significantly more. I have had several of my client’s ask for help in finding some form of support in covering cost for either food or energy. I direct them to those resources I am familiar, but I know that those organizations designed to provide the safety net are suffering as well.
As inflation continues to rise and we’re forced to allocate larger sums of our budget to basic living expenses it is those who’s budget was already stretched to the max that I worry about. To many people already live with food insecurity issues. This economy will only exacerbate the situation.
At the most recent Bay Area Senior Advocates (BASA) meeting, there was a lot of discussion regarding food insecurity and our senior population. It was very clear that every organization was struggling with the economics of the current situation. Sadly, there isn’t a consensus of how to solve the problem.
In May of this year Feeding America issued a report, The State of Senior Hunger in 2020, which is the most recent year for which data is available. Findings reveal that 5.2 million seniors (6.8%, or 1 in 15) were food insecure in 2020.
That was based on 2020 numbers. I can’t imagine what those numbers are today with run away inflation. But I’d suspect that the number of those feeling the pinch has increase significantly.
Lori Wells, Director of Community Outreach for PACE North in Traverse City, said that “for many client’s they are now seeking home treatment instead of coming into the PACE building because of the cost of gas.” She added that shifting the fuel costs to PACE may eventually impact what and how they care for their client’s.
One organization that serves our senior population daily is Meals on Wheels. It’s not only a meals program — it’s a safety program as well. For many this is the only opportunity to have face-to-face interaction. More importantly it’s the volunteer’s ability to check in with those they serve to make sure they are oaky and doing well.
With the skyrocketing prices for both commodities used by Meals on Wheels, food and fuel, there might have to be adjustments made to delivery and numbers of seniors they are able to serve. Through out the country Meals on Wheels programs are starting to pull back even though the need is just as great or even greater.
Here in the Grand Traverse region, our Meals on Wheels program is holding the line and working with other community organizations to maintain its current program. But only time will tell if they can sustain the level of service at the higher costs.
Watching mainstream media reporting on the economy, you’d think that the only thing that counts is the stock market. Yet most of us are not invested in the stock market. Our economy is based on buying a gallon of milk or putting a gallon of gas in our car so we can get to work.
These gas and food producers are making record profits at this moment. Their only responsibility is to make as much money as possible for the stockholders. They are not a charity nor a social service organization. They have no obligation to work with the Federal or local governments to help beat inflation. They make more money with it.
We now need creative ways to help maintain our social safety nets. Collaboration between local farmers and organizations, like Meals on Wheels, to distribute surplus food delivered to central drop off places to help defer cost. There are resources available, but more are needed. It’s now that we need to sure those in need are served — no matter the economics of it.
