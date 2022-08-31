On Aug. 25, Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) held a press conference here in Traverse City. I was asked to say a few words regarding the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on Medicare and prescription drug pricing for 2023. It was covered by local news station 9&10.
The video showed me standing next to the senator nodding in agreement to a comment she was making. The whole piece lasted 30-45 seconds. The next evening, while waiting for a table at one of our favorite watering holes I was told that I looked like a “bobble head,” blindly agreeing with a political agenda certainly not escribed by this individual.
This led to a few comments about the current inflationary situation and the IRA, and I admit I started my argument with the wrong statement by saying there isn’t any inflation. Before I could explain what I meant, I was treated to a chorus of disparaging remarks about the bubble I live in and was given specific examples of products which have increased in price from last year to this year. Recognizing the futility of trying to recover from my faux pas (yes there is inflation) and our table being ready, I extradited myself from the situation and went to order dinner.
But had I been given the opportunity to explain my comment I would have pointed out that there are two major causes of inflation known as demand-pull and cost-push. Both have an impact on the economy and the general rise in prices. Think of them as the yin and yang of inflation. Demand-pull conditions occur when demand from consumers pulls prices up, while cost-push occurs when supply costs force prices higher.
Demand-pull is the most common cause of rising prices. The best example I can give you of demand-pull are hotel prices in Traverse City during the prime summer months or fall color weekends. Or even better yet just mention Apple is coming out with a new version of phone and the line immediately forms. Allowing Apple to command significantly higher prices just based on demand.
The second cause, cost-push inflation, only occurs when there is a supply shortage combined with enough demand to allow the producer to raise prices. The most obvious example of this is the global supply chain disruptions we saw during the pandemic in 2020 that still reverberate today.
In the period from November 2020 to November 2021 the Consumer Price Index (CPI) soared 6.8%, the highest increase in over 30 years. It continued to rise in 2022 due in large part to the ongoing supply chain issues. One only has to drive past our local auto dealers to see the lack of inventory or price a new car to understand cost-push inflation really fast.
Currently inflation is a jumbled combination of both causes. After living in fear for over two years, interacting only with our “bubble,” the whole world is on the move.
Everyone is going on vacation at the same time, spending money held in reserve, pushing up prices for goods and services which are in short supply, which is also pushing up prices.
I was told by one hotel manager that the reason they can charge $400 a night for a room is because “they can” and the reason people will pay it is because “they want to” after the last two years of isolation.
Because of this combo inflationary situation, the fiscal policies of both the federal government and the Federal Reserve will have significant impact on consumer spending and temper corporate greed. Understand there is always inflation.
Historically the job of the Federal Reserve is to keep it as close to two percent as possible.
Over the next few months, as vacationers go home, and supply chain issues improve, the natural order of supply and demand will return, and we should see some relief.
In the meantime, I will be holding a series of free educational seminars regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and its effect on Medicare 2023, as well as the changes to Medicare for the coming year, throughout the month of September.
Email me or call my office for the schedule and locations.
