Going to the fair, going to the fair, going to the Northwestern Michigan Fair! Going to the fair, going to the fair, going to the Northwestern Michigan Fair!
Okay, now that I’ve implanted that little ditty into your head, I want to let you know that Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. is Senior Day at the fair. For those over 60 years of age, you can get into the fair for free including parking. The day is sponsored by Bay Area Senior Advocates (same group that holds the Senior Expo). There will be gift bags for the first 250 who visit the BASA tent, free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., music, door prizes and more.
In addition, BATA will be providing free transportation to and from the fair for seniors throughout the day. You need to go to the BATA website (www.bata.net) or call 231-941-2324 to get the route and times.
The fairgrounds are located at 3606 Blair Townhall Road. See you there.
Now, on to some important news regarding Social Security and the 2024 COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) increase. Based on what I’ve read so far, the “experts” predict a COLA increase of 3% for 2024. The Social Security Administration uses the percentage changes of the consumer price index during the third quarter from one year to the next when calculating the upcoming COLA, so the actual increase will not be known until after September.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for June 2023 came in at 3%. It was the smallest increase since the period ending in March 2021. Overall inflation in 2023 has been lower than in 2022, which saw 40-year highs such as 9.1% in June of that year.
With the rate of inflation declining, most economists predict that the 2024 COLA will fall between 2.7% and 3%. The Senior Citizens League has projected a 3% COLA for 2024, and they are usually right on target.
Based on the last couple of increases, this may seem low at first glance, but remember, prior to 2022 the 30-year COLA average was 2.4%. This year’s COLA increase was 8.7%, which was the largest increase since 1981. This followed a 5.9% increase, which was the highest in four decades at the time it was issued. A Social Security check of $1,000 in 2021 would have increased by $59 in 2022 to $1,059. Following the COLA of 2023, the amount would have gone up by an estimated $92 to be $1,151. An additional 3% bump would lead to an increase of just $35 on the 2023 payout, making a benefit amount of $1,186 in 2024.
COLA increases are a two-edge sword. A large increase is triggered by high inflation rates. When the COLA is low, that indicates inflation is low. So, obviously, a low COLA increase is good based on the fact that prices haven’t risen that much. But with inflation being as high as it was for the last few years, the low COLA increase for 2024 will not make up for the high prices we are currently paying for consumer products. Nor will corporate America reduce prices to reflect the slowing of inflation.
A 3% increase is still an increase. But if you were anticipating a large bump in your Social Security check for 2024 to cover larger expenses, you will be disappointed. I attended a webinar recently about COLA and inflation and the suggestions for financial planners to tell their senior clients to prepare for a low COLA increase ranged from simple solutions, like reevaluating spending, to the absurd, like going out and getting a seasonal job. I think the peach crop is ready, and they need pickers.
Even with inflation being the lowest it’s been in over four years, we still need to be prepared for higher prices at the supermarket, gas station and cost of healthcare. So, I’ve given you a five-month heads up so you can evaluate your current financial situation and adjust accordingly.
As always, my office is ready to answer any questions you might have regarding your financial needs as well as your healthcare objectives. Plus, Medicare 101 classes will be back in September.
