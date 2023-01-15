Those of you who know me know I am an avid foodie. I love to cook and eat. I am always experimenting with new cuisines, techniques and cooking methods.
I have several subscriptions to cooking magazines, both delivered to my mailbox and online, monthly. I have hundreds of cookbooks, many with dog eared and stained pages, being used over and over. The internet is my bane because everyday I find new recipes that I must try. I’m an ingredient addict. I am a very good home cook who is always looking for additional knowledge and inspiration.
Being able to take classes at the Great Lakes Culinary Institute and learning from the real chefs at GLCI has always been something I’ve looked forward to year after year. What I’ve also looked forward to year after year is being able to support the students in the culinary program by attending their special tastings and dinners.
Once in a great while, when all the planets align, you find yourself with an opportunity to be selfish and benevolent at the same time. You know what I’m talking about. A situation where you’re able to do something good for someone and wind up getting something wonderful for yourself in return.
Just such a situation is at hand. On Jan. 26 the Boathouse Restaurant will be hosting a fundraiser for the Great Lakes Culinary Institute Study Abroad program. This coming May, Chef Jim Morse, culinary arts instructor and former executive chef at the Boathouse, will be leading 15 students on a culinary adventure to Spain and Portugal. The trip will give the students hands-on experience with regional cuisine and a travel opportunity that they would have never had if not for the funds raised by this dinner.
Executive Chef Samuel Plamondon, himself a graduate of GLCI and Doug Kosch, owner of the Boathouse has designed a menu of Spanish specialties for the evening. The meal will be prepared by Chef Plamondon, the Boathouse’s staff, with the majority being graduates of GLCI, and 10 current students, many who are going on the trip.
For many years, prior to the opening of GLCI’s teaching restaurant Lobdell’s, the Boathouse was one of the only training ground for many aspiring chefs. Doug Kosch provided — and continues to provide — both internship and employment opportunities for students and graduates. But more importantly, he and his wife Erin have been instrumental in raising funds for a myriad of scholarship programs that have benefited hundreds of students. This dinner being a prime example.
After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, this dinner is the first to be hosted by Doug and Erin post lockdown. It is also being paid for by Doug and Erin. All the expenses for the dinner are being taken care of by our hosts and every dollar you and I pay for our ticket to dine will go to the study abroad program. That’s correct, 100% of the price of admission will go to helping these students gain a lifetime of experience and memories.
So, you can see the benevolent part of the equation. Now for the selfish part.
Whenever my wife and I are asked for a recommendation of a restaurant in TC we automatically, in unison, say the Boathouse. It is an indulgence that we savor every time we eat there. Going to the Boathouse just makes my culinary senses tingle. This dinner on Jan. 26 will be another opportunity to enjoy food prepared by the talented staff led by Chef Plamondon. The menu is incredible. It’s five courses from every region of Spain paired with a wine especially picked to enhance the dish. Best of all we get to eat it knowing we’re doing something good.
So, join me for a fantastic meal for a great cause sponsored by a great restaurant. Go to www.boathouseonwestbay.com, click on events to check out the menu and purchase your tickets or call the Boathouse at 231-223-4030. But the website is your best bet.
Hurry because tickets are going fast. Looking forward to seeing you there and please stop by my table and say hi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.