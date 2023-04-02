We are entering the season of rebirth. The time when we anxiously watch for the first robin to appear or the first crocus to pop up in the garden. Bring on the warmth of spring.
Spring is also a time when Christianity and Judaism celebrate the rebirth of faith, each in its own fashion. Christianity does so with Easter and Judaism with Passover. But the importance to both religions is so intertwined that one would be hard pressed not to make the symbolic connections.
Certainly no one can deny the historical significance of these holidays occurring at the same time. As Jesus rode into Jerusalem he, along with his fellow Jews, were fulfilling their religious obligation of making a pilgrimage to the Temple as proscribed in the Bible to celebrate the exodus from Egypt.
Putting aside the religious significance what I find fascinating about this period of time is the exact timing of these holidays. Just like the flow of nature’s rebirth where we never know the exact day of our tulips blooming we never know when the holidays start.
If I asked you what day Christmas occurs, you’d immediately respond, “December 25th.” But if I then asked you what day Easter is, you’d most likely say: “It’s on Sunday … umm,” look perplexed and say, “Ahh, let me ask Alexa.”
The same goes for me when I’m asked, “When is the first night of Passover?” Once again there is no set answer.
The coming together of these two holidays during this period of the year is based on one thing: the moon.
The Jewish calendar always follows the lunar calendar, and all holidays are based on the lunar cycles. So, we’re forever wondering when our holidays start. It’s not unusual to hear at our synagogue one person asks another, “is Passover early or late this year?” We both get that perplexed look on our faces and go ask Alexa.
Passover is determined by the 15th day of the Jewish month of Nisan, which is on the first night of a full moon after the Spring equinox. This year the first night is Wednesday, April 5.
Christianity normally follows the standard Gregorian calendar, which is a solar calendar. The exception is Easter. Still holding onto its ancient roots, Easter’s date is determined by the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the Spring equinox. Sound familiar?
On March 20 this year, sometime in the late evening spring arrived and on this coming Thursday we will have a full moon, thereby making Sunday April 9 Easter.
It’s been figured out this way since the year 325 A.D.
Before the invention of clocks time was determined by the Moon’s phases as it cycled through each month. It was a consistent way of tracking the changes of the seasons as we went from full moon to full moon. Lunar months last 29.5 days. A lunar year lasts 354.3 days. Following the lunar calendar quickly gets out of sync with the solar calendar where, as we know, takes the Earth to orbit the sun 365.25 days.
To complicate matters even more, the Gregorian calendar sets a year at 365 days. But we know the Earth orbit’s around the sun is slightly longer and takes approximately 365.25 days. To compensate for this, we have a “leap year” and add an extra day — Feb. 29 — every four years to the shortest month.
If we didn’t, the astronomical seasons (winter, spring, summer and fall) would gradually get out of whack and our roses would bloom in December at some point in the future. In Judaism we add a whole month in our “leap year” but that’s a whole other story for another time.
The point is that every spring we shake off the cobwebs and surge forward believing that all will be well. Maybe adding a day here or there for balance. But each spring the Moon, Sun and stars align to give new life and renew our faith.
So, if you celebrate Easter, Passover or both take the time recognize that both traditions give us balance and ascribe to the same outcome. The reawakening of nature and mankind every year-even if we don’t exactly know when.
Happy holidays!
