Since childhood I have been under the impression that lying is wrong. We all heard the tale of George Washington who as a child had chopped down a cherry tree and when confronted by his father, said “I cannot tell a lie. I did cut it with my hatchet.” We were all taught that telling the truth was, and is, the backbone of a functioning society.
Yet here we are in an era when lying has become the norm.
As an employer I’ve read countless resumes from potential employees. In every one of them I’ve found at least one questionable entry. They padded their work history and accomplishments to impress me. Some were out and out lies. Others were embellishments that stretched the truth right up to the line. Self-promotion is OK, but where do we draw the line between lying and hyping?
Especially in the political realm. Every politician panders to their base. During a campaign they will tell them what they want to hear, but when speaking to a less supportive crowd, their tone becomes far more conciliatory. It’s an expected and accepted part of a campaign.
For the most part, we expect our politicians to be telling the truth when they present their positions on issues. It seems pretty obvious that for the system to work appropriately, telling the truth is mandatory. Depending on what candidates do and say we evaluate the merits of their policy positions and look at their resumes to determine if they are fit to serve in the office.
As a society we have expectations of truthfulness. In our court system you swear to “tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.” In schools we have rules against plagiarism and cheating, which can lead to expulsion. In business we expect that the products we buy are going to work as advertised. But for some reason, we don’t have the same expectations for our politicians.
It’s no wonder that in a recent Gallup survey only 7% of Americans have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in Congress.
When a politician beats their chest with indignation and proclaims that “I never said that,” you can be assured that they indeed said it. With instantaneous fact checking and video the media is able to confirm or deny that what a candidate says is true or not. It’s not unusual for a senator or representative to be walking stone faced with a cadre of reporters circling asking for confirmation only to hear “no comment.”
But today Congress is faced with a liar of Frank Abagnale Jr. propositions. George Santos (R-NY) has entered the halls of Congress on a resume of lies and deceit. First reported late last year in the New York Times, Mr. Santos hasn’t just embellished his resume — he has invented his entire life’s history.
Every day more and more comes out regarding the lies Mr. Santos told regarding his life to get elected. The list goes on and on with a multitude of names and personas used by him. From where he went to school. What degrees he has. Who he worked for. Where he earned his income and how much. Raising funds for a charity seems to be non-existent. Who donated to his campaign.
With all this swirling around, he was sworn in and became part of the Republican caucus. He even sat on the aisle during the State of the Union address smiling and shaking hands with those coming into the chamber. He got there early so he would be right there when the president entered.
There he sits alongside all his colleagues, including Jack Bergman, admitting to “embellishments” on his background and under investigation by the DOJ for fraud, voting on bills that impact us all. He sits there because his removal will lessen the GOP’s slim majority, which they can ill afford.
It’s sad, but the only one who has said what needs to be said is Sen. George Romney (R-Utah), When he entered the House Chamber, he looked Mr. Santos in the eye and said: “You don’t belong here.”
Now all we need is 221 congressional representatives to say the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.