The First Amendment to the United States Constitution states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress ...
After being subjugated by the British crown our founding fathers made it clear that our new country would provide every citizen with the ability to express their opinion irrespective of their political persuasion. It was so important that they made it the first amendment of the Constitution.
Not the second or third, but the first.
Since 1997, the First Amendment Center of the Freedom Forum Institute has published an annual survey of American’s changing attitudes towards the essential five freedoms of the First Amendment: religion, speech, press, assembly and petition.
The 2019 survey is quite an eye opener. Although 71 percent of respondents could correctly name at least one of the five rights granted by the First Amendment, 21 percent were unable to name even one.
Freedom of speech was the most commonly recalled right guaranteed by the First Amendment with 64 percent. Freedom of religion was next with 29 percent. Freedom of the press came in at 22 percent. The right of assembly was only recalled by 12 percent and the right to petition being the least likely to be recalled at only 4 percent.
Unfortunately, there were serious misconceptions as to how they applied and what they stood for. For instance, 16 percent of those surveyed said the right to bear arms was guaranteed by the First Amendment, an increases of 9 percent from the 2018 survey. It’s part of the Second Amendment.
When asked specifically should the press “be the watchdog of the government,” 71 percent said yes, regardless of political affiliation, even though only 21 percent identified it. Yet we’re bombarded with cries of “fake news” when the press actually does its job and calls out those in power when caught in a falsehood.
Freedom of religion was a major right granted to all so they could worship as they saw fit and eliminating religious persecution from our shores. Yet today we see a rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia with the misbelief that the founding fathers were all Christians. In reality they were a mixture of deists, Christians and possibly one atheist.
The right of assembly was recalled by only 12 percent and yet it was one of the most important pillars of freedom. The revolution rose up due to the brutalization of the populous by the ruling British when they peacefully assembled to protest. Today we see the polarization of this right. Somehow, we’ve gone to “it’s OK to storm the State Capital armed to the teeth, but those ‘liberal’ punks are getting what they deserve in Portland.”
You can’t have it both ways.
The right to petition was recalled by only 4 percent. We have the right to say something is unfair and demand it be addressed. That is what freedom is all about. No one is above the law. No one.
Although 64 percent of those surveyed recalled freedom of speech, I fear they fail to understand that the founding fathers actually believed in our freedom to speak our mind without fear or intimidation. Go back and look at the five freedoms. Freedom of speech is the first.
More disturbing to me is that 29 percent say the First Amendment goes too far. I disagree. It’s our inability to correctly identify all of the five pillars of our republics guiding freedoms that has placed us in the situation we find ourselves in today.
The first amendment is the bedrock on which our country was built. The other 26 amendments were added to address those issues our forefathers couldn’t foresee. If we genuinely believe in the democratic process established in July of 1776 then we are obligated to uphold those freedoms of the First Amendment-religion, speech, press, assembly and petition for all who reside on our shores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.