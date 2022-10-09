In 2014 the ALS Association set the internet on fire with its Ice Bucket challenge. People from every walk of life were videoed pouring buckets of ice and ice water over their heads in order to raise money to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
ALS kills about 6,000 people a year in the U.S. by gradually destroying nerve cells that control voluntary movements, like walking, talking, eating and even breathing.
The challenge raised over $2.2 million to help fund research.
Part of the funds used led to the development of Relyvrio by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals out of Massachusetts. Relyvrio was approved by U.S. Food & Drug Administration last week. By reformulating two existing products, Relyvrio is intended to slow down the disease process. Relyvrio is the third ALS approved treatment along with Radicava and a generic drug Riluole.
After receiving approval, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced that Relyvrio will be available at the price of $158,000 per year. Radicava is priced at $170,000 per year. Riluole is listed on GoodRx at a cost of $30.15 per 30-day prescription at Walmart.
Neither of the three treatments offers a cure; they are designed to extend the life of the patient. Relyvrio was approved based on a single study of just 137 patients. The results “suggested” that the drug might extend patients’ lives by five to six months.
Normally the FDA requires at least two independent studies, with hundreds of participants, that show positive results before approving a new drug. In March, citing the results from such a small study the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory committee concluded that the Amylyx study did not provide “substantial evidence” that its drug worked.
In September they reversed themselves and voted to approve the drug after the FDA’s director of Neuroscience asked the committee to exercise “flexibility” when considering a drug that might help people prolong life — no matter how short.
“Six months can be someone attending their daughter’s graduation, a wedding, the birth of a child,” says Calaneet Balas, president and CEO of the ALS Association. “These are really big, monumental things that many people want to make sure that they’re around to see and be a part of.”
I agree with Ms. Balas’ statement. I just attended a wedding of a cousin whose father died of ALS and his presence was missed by all. One extra day with a loved one is precious. Having six month or longer is amazing. But to approve a drug based on results of 137 patients is insane. Especially one that cost $158,000. I’m not alone. People much smarter than me have concluded the same.
“I totally understand why people would be trying to figure out a way to get this to patients,” says Dr. David Rind, chief medical officer for the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER). “But there’s just a general concern out there that maybe the trial is wrong. If you’ve got a drug that’s extending life by five months you ought to be able to show that in a larger trial.”
There is a much larger trial going on, called the Phoenix Trial, but the results are more than a year off. Dr. Rind says that a negative result would be a major blow to Amylyx and ALS patients, but in the meantime, “perhaps Amylix should charge less for their drug.” The ICER report said that a “cost-effective” annual price for Relyvrio would be between $9,100 and $30,600.
And that’s the point. Amylyx is a 10-year-old company whose only product is Relyvrio. If it fails so do they. Justin Klee, founder of Amylyx, defends the drug’s price, saying it will allow the company to develop even better treatments. “This is not a cure,” he says. “We need to keep investing until we cure ALS.”
Mr. Klee’s company’s survival depends on the price of the drug not the success of the drug. He is betting that the insurance companies and the federal government will add Relyvrio to the formularies and foot the bill. Providing cash flow to Amylyx and false hope to those suffering from ALS.
Sadly, it seems to be working.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.