While you’re sipping your second cup of coffee and reading my column, I’m most likely sitting at my desk finishing up paperwork and gearing up for the last three days of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. As usual the last few days are a sprint to the finish as many people realize that they have only a few days left to make changes to their 2023 health plans.
Although Dec. 7 is the end of this enrollment period, there are several additional periods that will allow you to make changes throughout the year. Depending on which supplemental program you’re on — Medigap or Medicare Advantage — you have options available to you that, under certain circumstances, allow you to switch plans mid-year.
Let’s start with the easy one. Medigap plans are stand-alone plans that fill the “gap” where Medicare Parts A & B leave off. There is no enrollment period associated with Medigap. You can switch from one Medigap plan to another anytime you want. The only caveat is that you might have to be medically underwritten to make the change. Each company has its own rules and procedures. If you want to move to a Medicare Advantage plan then you will have to wait until the Annual Enrollment Period unless there is a 5-star Medicare Advantage plan available, then you can move to that plan, without medical underwriting. FYI there is a 5-star plan available in our area.
Medicare Advantage is a different story with several enrollment periods that allow you to change throughout the year. Of course, the main one is the Annual Open Enrollment Period (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7). You can join, switch, or drop a Medicare Advantage Plan during the Open Enrollment Period each year. Your coverage starts on Jan. 1.
The second one I call “Help, the guy on TV lied to me and I got switched” or better known as the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (Jan. 1 to March 31). During this period, if you are on a Medicare Advantage Plan, you can switch to another Medicare Advantage Plan, you can drop your Advantage Plan and return to Original Medicare (Part’s A & B only). You would have to apply for a Medigap plan and might not be able to get one due to underwriting. You can get a Medicare drug plan as well. You can only switch plans once during this period.
During the same time period (Jan. 1 to March 31), we have the General Enrollment Period designed for those who have Part A and get Part B for the first time. At that time, you can get an Advantage or Medigap plan with the coverage starting on the first day of month after you sign up. It used to be you’d sign up, but coverage didn’t start until July 1. But under the Inflation Reduction Act it was modified to the following month which is so much better.
For those of you who have a “qualifying Life Event” there is a Special Enrollment Period. This would include events such as leaving your employer coverage or moving to a new state. When this happens you’re entitled to join a Medicare Advantage or a Medigap Plan without any underwriting.
As I mentioned above, there is a 5-star Special Enrollment Period also available. Medicare uses a 5-star rating system. Ranked 1-5, the higher the number the better the company based on quality and performance. If a Medicare Advantage Plan or Medicare drug plan with a 5-star quality rating is available, you can switch from your current Medicare Plan (Advantage or Medigap) to a Medicare plan with a 5-star quality rating. You can only switch plans once using this enrollment period per year.
For those of you just aging into Medicare, your Initial Enrollment Period starts 3 month prior to your 65th birthday, the month of your birthday, and three months after. If you are 64 and headed into Medicare, best call me because this stuff can really give you a headache.
For the rest of you: Take a deep breath and together we’ll figure out which enrollment period can help you the most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.