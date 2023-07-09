Risk is a four-letter word — quite literally and figuratively. We take risks every day of our lives. We can’t avoid it. Many are out of our control, caused by the actions of others. But many of the risks we face can be controlled and mitigated by our own actions.
We all have levels of risk tolerance based on the activity we’re engaged in. For example, I would never jump out of an airplane to sky dive. Yet, I will scuba dive with sharks (I’ve got video to prove it) without any concern. My logic is based on the fact that I know how to swim, but I don’t know how to fly.
The same logic applies to my financial risk tolerance. I’m willing to swim in clam waters where I have some semblance of control but unwilling to fly into the unknown where I have no control.
If the company you work for has you invested in a 401(k) plan for your retirement, you will be forced to use the funds provided by a plan of their choice. When you hired in, you filled out an enrollment form and chose your “risk” level (low, moderate or high) and based on that, the plan allocates your monthly contribution to those funds.
But as you go through your career and get closer to retirement, your tolerance levels change and your desire to preserve the monies in your 401(k) gets stronger. Plus, you might want more control over the money as well.
One way is to utilize the in-service distribution (ISD) option in your 401(k). An ISD allows for the withdrawal of funds from a retirement plan, under certain conditions, such as reaching a certain age or meeting specific financial hardships, while you are still working. Not every plan has this provision, but if yours does, it might provide you with the ability to personally control a portion of your retirement account.
In most cases, the investment options available within an employer-sponsored retirement plan are limited. By taking an in-service distribution, you can access a wider range of investment choices available in an individual retirement account (IRA) or other investment vehicles. This allows you to diversify your investment portfolio and potentially reduce risk.
Moreover, an in-service distribution provides you with more control over your retirement savings. You can choose how to invest the funds, aligning them with your individual investment goals and risk tolerance. It allows for a customized approach to managing your retirement assets.
In certain situations, an in-service distribution can provide greater financial flexibility. For example, if you face an unexpected financial need or want to pursue a business opportunity, accessing funds from your retirement plan can be beneficial. However, it’s important to note that early withdrawals may be subject to income taxes and penalties, so if not rolling over to an IRA careful consideration is necessary.
By taking an in-service distribution, you can potentially utilize the funds for estate planning purposes. Many of my clients who have used an ISD have transferred the assets to a trust or used them to purchase life insurance or annuities that will benefit their beneficiaries.
Remember the tax ramifications of an ISD can vary depending on several factors, including the type of retirement plan and the specific circumstances of the distribution.
So, if you think an ISD would be beneficial to you, it’s crucial to consult with a qualified financial adviser or tax professional before you make any decisions.
They can assess your specific situation, evaluate the potential benefits and drawbacks and provide guidance on the most suitable course of action based on your financial goals and circumstances.
There is one more important point to make about ISDs. You will still continue to work and contribute to your 401(k) even though you’ve taken money out. Nothing changes. Except you may find that you can be a little more aggressive in your level of risk knowing that a significant portion of your retirement nest egg is secure and under your control.
