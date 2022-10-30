Many of the people coming through my door during the first two weeks of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period are very curious about the things they hear on television. Certainty what is foremost on everyone’s mind right now is reducing their Medicare supplemental premium.
With the expansion of Medicare Advantage zero premium plans the number of Medicare beneficiaries signing up for them has now exceeded those utilizing Medigap plans throughout the country. In Michigan, 54% of Medicare beneficiaries are now on an Advantage plan.
Yet what I find of interest is here are billions of dollars in benefits available not connected to Medicare that are not being utilized. With inflation on the rise and costs going up knowing about these programs can make one’s life more secure.
I recently received an email from the National Center for Benefits Outreach and Enrollment — which is run by the National Council on Aging — regarding benefits available to those age 60 or older which go unused because seniors don’t know they exist, or the application process is just too complicated for them to successfully apply. In many cases these benefits target seniors with low incomes and minimal assets but not always. There are programs that don’t require means testing and fall under the provisions of the Older Americans Act.
With the cost of living going up, it has become imperative that you find ways to stretch your dollars. The first step is to see if you can reduce your Medicare premium. Second is to see if you qualify for a low-income subsidy or “extra help” in paying for your Part D prescription drugs. Currently if your income is 133% (20,385 for a single person in 2022) or below the federal poverty level you can qualify but starting in 2024 the Inflation Reduction Act expands the qualification to 150% of federal poverty level which opens the program up to millions of more eligible individuals.
It is estimated that 30-45% of seniors could qualify for the low-income subsidy but don’t apply for it. It is also estimated that there are nearly 14 million adults aged 60 or older who could qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (also known as SNAP or food stamps) but haven’t signed up.
Having a few hundred dollars a month extra to spend makes for a quality of life many seniors have forgone due to lack of resources. It is estimated that those who receive low-income subsidies for Part D can reduce their expenses by up to $5,100 annually and those who receive SNAP benefits will receive between $100 to $225 per month of food subsidies. There are additional services available as well, like home-delivered meals (meals on wheels) or legal assistance to deal with issues like home foreclosures.
Yet I understand why many people are hesitant about signing up. It’s all about perception.
Many of us have grown up with the notion that getting government assistance is reserved for those who are poor and indigent. The idea that you are receiving help carries a stigma many can’t overcome. In many cases it’s the verbiage used. Older Americans Act, Elder Care, Low-Income, Food Stamps — each carries a negative connotation. As well as that many of us think that there are more people in need than ourselves and the money should be given to them.
But the reality is that these program, as well as other I don’t have space to address, are there for our benefit. Josh Hodges, with the National Council on Aging, said it best, “You’ve earned these benefits and seniors should think of them like their Medicare, like their Social Security.”
Locally one of the best resources to ask questions about these and other benefits available is the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan (231-947-8920). If you want to do research on your own and are comfortable on-line then check out benefitscheckup.org. Either way it’s worth the effort.
Also remember we are in the middle of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period and that’s my expertise. You have until Dec. 7 to make your 2023 Medicare decisions so don’t hesitate and give me a call.
