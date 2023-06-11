Fred Goldenberg (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Goldenberg

As you read this I am eating my birthday pancakes because today I turn 72, and in today’s polarized world, where divisions often overshadow unity, reaching the milestone of turning 72 offers a unique opportunity for introspection and change. Turning 72 not only marks the passage of another year, but also serves as a poignant reminder of mortality and the importance of leaving a lasting legacy.

Throughout my life, I have witnessed a multitude of historical events, societal changes and personal victories. These experiences have shaped me into the person I am today.

1963 was the real beginning of my personal journey. A journey to gain as much personal knowledge and wisdom as that would serve as a guiding light, helping me navigate through contentious issues and fostering understanding.

In June 1963, at the age of 12, I found myself marching with 125,000 people down Woodward Avenue in Detroit with Dr. Martin Luther King. I heard Dr. King give his first rendition of the “I Have a Dream” speech, which left me with feelings of inspiration. In November 1963, I also witnessed the assassination of President Kennedy, which left me with feelings of dread and confusion.

The perspective I have gained from the ups and downs of history allows me to empathize with different viewpoints and promote respectful dialogue – a crucial endeavor in countering the polarization that plagues our society.

At 72, I am acutely aware of the preciousness and fragility of life. With each passing year, the awareness of mortality becomes more pronounced, adding a sense of urgency to make a positive impact. In both my personal and professional career, I have cultivated a network of diverse relationships. These relationships form the fabric of my existence. They provide a strong foundation for building bridges and fostering collaboration.

Over these many years, I have had relationships with people of every walk of life: White, Black, Brown, Men, Women, Gay, Straight, Rich, Poor, Christian, Agnostic, Atheist – and the list goes on. The common thread has always been mutual respect and open dialogue. I have never focused on the “outside” of a person but on their “inside.”

Unfortunately, the world we are currently living in doesn’t seem to have the same belief. I have lost friendships over issues that were never issues between us before. It has become a world of “you’re either for us or against us.” Battle lines have been drawn over issues that, in all my years, I would have never guessed would become an issue.

For the first time, I truly fear for my grandchildren and the future we are leaving for them. A world where social media charlatans trump scientific realities. Where conspiracy theories are accepted as truth without a shred of evidence to back them up. Where, within a blink of an eye, millions of people can be misled by a post on the internet without consequences for the one who posted the lie.

Although I fear for the future, I will continue to fight for a brighter one where we turn the world into the place it needs to be. At the age of 12, I was introduced to what the world could be if we worked together. I still believe that, one day, we will get to the mountaintop. I have to because not to do so is to give up hope.

As I celebrate the milestone of turning 72, I am humbled by the awareness of my mortality. This celebration is not just about personal growth or leaving a legacy; it is about making the most of the time I have left and ensuring that the impact I make continues to resonate even after I am no longer here. It is a chance to bridge divides, promote unity and inspire positive change, knowing that our time on Earth is finite.

I believe there are many out there who feel as I do and, together, with the collective power of wisdom, unity, and empathy, we can forge a path toward a brighter future – a future that thrives on compassion, understanding and unity, leaving a lasting legacy that transcends the boundaries of time.

This is my birthday wish for all of us.

Fred L. Goldenberg is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and the owner of Senior Benefit Solutions, LLC, a financial services and certified health insurance organization affiliated with Michigan Planners in Traverse City. If there are questions or comments about this column or if interested in the monthly Medicare classes, call 231-922-1010 or email fred@srbenefitsolutions.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you