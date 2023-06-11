As you read this I am eating my birthday pancakes because today I turn 72, and in today’s polarized world, where divisions often overshadow unity, reaching the milestone of turning 72 offers a unique opportunity for introspection and change. Turning 72 not only marks the passage of another year, but also serves as a poignant reminder of mortality and the importance of leaving a lasting legacy.
Throughout my life, I have witnessed a multitude of historical events, societal changes and personal victories. These experiences have shaped me into the person I am today.
1963 was the real beginning of my personal journey. A journey to gain as much personal knowledge and wisdom as that would serve as a guiding light, helping me navigate through contentious issues and fostering understanding.
In June 1963, at the age of 12, I found myself marching with 125,000 people down Woodward Avenue in Detroit with Dr. Martin Luther King. I heard Dr. King give his first rendition of the “I Have a Dream” speech, which left me with feelings of inspiration. In November 1963, I also witnessed the assassination of President Kennedy, which left me with feelings of dread and confusion.
The perspective I have gained from the ups and downs of history allows me to empathize with different viewpoints and promote respectful dialogue – a crucial endeavor in countering the polarization that plagues our society.
At 72, I am acutely aware of the preciousness and fragility of life. With each passing year, the awareness of mortality becomes more pronounced, adding a sense of urgency to make a positive impact. In both my personal and professional career, I have cultivated a network of diverse relationships. These relationships form the fabric of my existence. They provide a strong foundation for building bridges and fostering collaboration.
Over these many years, I have had relationships with people of every walk of life: White, Black, Brown, Men, Women, Gay, Straight, Rich, Poor, Christian, Agnostic, Atheist – and the list goes on. The common thread has always been mutual respect and open dialogue. I have never focused on the “outside” of a person but on their “inside.”
Unfortunately, the world we are currently living in doesn’t seem to have the same belief. I have lost friendships over issues that were never issues between us before. It has become a world of “you’re either for us or against us.” Battle lines have been drawn over issues that, in all my years, I would have never guessed would become an issue.
For the first time, I truly fear for my grandchildren and the future we are leaving for them. A world where social media charlatans trump scientific realities. Where conspiracy theories are accepted as truth without a shred of evidence to back them up. Where, within a blink of an eye, millions of people can be misled by a post on the internet without consequences for the one who posted the lie.
Although I fear for the future, I will continue to fight for a brighter one where we turn the world into the place it needs to be. At the age of 12, I was introduced to what the world could be if we worked together. I still believe that, one day, we will get to the mountaintop. I have to because not to do so is to give up hope.
As I celebrate the milestone of turning 72, I am humbled by the awareness of my mortality. This celebration is not just about personal growth or leaving a legacy; it is about making the most of the time I have left and ensuring that the impact I make continues to resonate even after I am no longer here. It is a chance to bridge divides, promote unity and inspire positive change, knowing that our time on Earth is finite.
I believe there are many out there who feel as I do and, together, with the collective power of wisdom, unity, and empathy, we can forge a path toward a brighter future – a future that thrives on compassion, understanding and unity, leaving a lasting legacy that transcends the boundaries of time.
This is my birthday wish for all of us.
