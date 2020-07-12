Hey snowbirds, I bet you’re glad to be back in Michigan and not in Florida or Arizona right now.
Florida recorded 11,400 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day last week. Michigan recorded 633. Although our numbers are up, they are far smaller than those states where they rushed to “re-open” or act like this virus was a joke.
More than 130,000 families who are mourning their loved ones lost to coronavirus don’t think it’s a joke.
COVID-19 is an insidious disease that seems to mutate daily and moves silently through our community infecting young and old alike. It attacks without discrimination, but unless you’ve been personally affected it seems like it doesn’t exist.
I don’t even know anyone who has been hospitalized due to the virus. Do you?
If you do, I suspect you are in the minority of us living in the Grand Traverse region. Grand Traverse County has had 70 cases (as of July 8) and 5 deaths. With more than 100,000 people living in the county, you may be thinking: “This thing isn’t as big a deal as everyone keeps saying.” But it is a big deal.
COVID-19 is real, and it is deadly. What is also real and deadly is what I’ll call “quarantine fatigue.” I am exhausted. I was exposed to the virus back in March. I self-quarantined and had no issues — but I’ve been overly cautious and refuse to go where I even suspect people will be less responsible then myself. I always wear a mask and carry a spare one everywhere I go.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of people being less responsible then I’d like them to be.
Recently those who’ve irked me are those who have shown up and because they are on “vacation” think the proven preventive method of wearing a mask and social distancing don’t apply to them. Even in the community where I live, we’ve had to curtail all indoor activities because of a few residents refusing to wear a mask to walk into the building and dining room. Their refusal and violent outbursts, putting staff in danger, have eliminated my — and all my neighbors’ — ability in interact, even if it was within constraints.
Wearing a mask to walk 100 feet was such a burden and affront to their personal freedom that they’d rather “burn it down” than err on the side of caution.
They have taken a health hazard and turned it into a political issue for no reason that makes sense.
Yet these same people will put out their cigarette at the front door of any building they are walking into because the law says, “No Smoking.” They will go into a restaurant and never complain about there not being a smoking section, like we had years ago. They accept that smoking was a health hazard and even though they continue to smoke in private, smoking in public is forbidden.
To every restaurateur and business owner out there, I ask you to remember back six years ago. All the fears you had about going non-smoking and fretting that you’d loss business over it. After you did go non-smoking you actually found business picked up and sales increased.
Now is the time to take the same stand on wearing a mask. Local government can’t do it alone. It will take every business to take a stand and say, “no shoes, no shirt and no mask — no service.”
I personally will continue to shop at Costco and Aldi. I will happily wait patiently to enter Burritt’s for Shawn to let me enter after someone else leaves. I will continue to eat lunch at the Grand Traverse Pie Company location on Park Street, where Heather will be happy to give you a mask if needed, but won’t let you order without one.
Truth is — I will go out of my way to support any business that has shown me that they are socially responsible, and will avoid those who refuse. I know that thousands of people who will do the same. It’s time to take a stand and make the right moves to protect our community.
