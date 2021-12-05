‘What the right hand giveth, the left taketh away” is a phrase that is particularly useful when reacting to the 2022 Medicare and Social Security increases. On one hand we were thrilled to see a 6 percent COLA increase in Social Security starting in January 2022. That equated to an increase of $70.40 a month on the average benefit of $1,565 — the largest increase since 1983.
We also were told in June that the Medicare Part B premium was “expected” to only rise $10 to $158.50 from the current $148.50. That was the number everyone reported. That was the number that the Medicare Trustees recommended. That was the number we told clients on Oct. 7 when the Annual Enrollment Period began.
Only that isn’t what actually happened. On Nov. 12, more than month into the enrollment period, CMS sent out a press release informing us that the actual 2022 Part B premium will be $170.10. A 14 percent increase, which is also the largest increase in Medicare history. And the Part B deductible also increased at the same level, from $203 in 2021 to $233 in 2022.
So what happened? And why these large increases?
The answer is really simple. Medicare has no ability to control costs. Because of Congressional refusal to give Medicare the tools that would allow it to combat rising healthcare costs, the only place they can turn to pay the bills is America’s seniors.
In the press release, Medicare blames the increase on several factors.
- First, they blamed Congress for passing the Continuing Appropriations Act of 2021, which limited the 2021 Medicare Part B monthly increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since they didn’t raise it last year, they are doubling down this year.
- Second, they said they need to maintain “a contingency reserve for unanticipated increases in health care spending, particularly certain drug costs”.
- Third — and this is what really blows me away — they are setting up a reserve for a drug called Aduhelm. Aduhelm is a new FDA-approved drug to combat the effects of Alzheimer’s.
Unfortunately, Aduhelm hasn’t proven to be a miracle drug on which everyone is will to spend $52,000 a year. In an interview on NPR, it was pointed out that it “isn’t reaching many patients due to it’s high cost, insurer’s reluctance to cover it, and lingering questions about whether it actually slows memory loss.”
Yet it is one of the main reasons you and I are going to pay more this coming year. Because Biogen, the manufacture of Aduhelm, can charge whatever it wants to charge for the drug and Medicare has no ability to negotiate it down, so users are stuck paying $52,000.
In President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation, Medicare is given the ability to negotiate prices for “certain” drugs — but even that won’t happen until 2025.
Until they can do what the Veterans Administration is able to, we are at the mercy of the drug companies and health insurance industry.
Speaking of the health insurance industry. While you and I are told to suck it up and pay the price for coverage, the health insurance industry has been cashing in on the ongoing pandemic and making money at rates that are so staggering even industry analysts are amazed.
The six major health care providers (UnitedHealth Group, Cigna, CVS Health, Humana, Anthem, Centene) released their third-quarter earnings over the last few weeks — and the numbers are record-breaking. These are the profits each posted — not revenue, but pure profit:
- UnitedHealth Group $4.1B
- Cigna $1.6B
- CVS Health $1.6B
- Humana $1.5B
- Anthem $1.5B
- Centene $0.6M
That “B” stands for billions.
The fact that UnitedHealth Group saw an increase of nearly $1 billion over last year’s third quarter profit is obscene. Those profits are derived from those of us who struggle to make ends meet.
Medicare for all is not the answer unless we can make the system equitable for all.
There are solutions, but with all the partisan division we face right now, we will continue to suffer. When it comes to healthcare we must unite as one and with one voice demand change.
