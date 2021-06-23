Governor Whitmer announced last week that as of June 22 — nine days earlier than expected — all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
“Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” Whitmer said Thursday in a statement.
Although I am thrilled that we are able to resume some semblance of normalcy I personally harbor a great deal of skepticism. If the last 18 months has taught me anything it’s to walk softly and be ready to take two steps back at a moment’s notice.
What it has also taught me is to question what is normal. I actually don’t know anymore. We haven’t won this battle. COVID-19 is still out there and every time we think we have it cornered it slips through and comes back as a new variant.
We are faced with the Ying and Yang of this pandemic. We can declare victory but somehow we need to reconcile the fact that 600,000 Americans have died in the last 18 months due to COVID-19, with almost 20,000 here in Michigan.
If we had a minute of silence for everyone who has died we would be silent for over one year. So, before you celebrate take a moment to give thanks to whatever higher power you believe in and be grateful that you’ve survived when so many others didn’t.
The other thing the last 18 months has taught me is the true definition of the word “essential.” We found out very quickly whose job was essential to keeping the U.S. economy afloat. In a pandemic we found the person mopping the floor at Munson Hospital became far more essential to the health and welfare of our community than those with loftier titles and salaries ten to fifteen times higher.
For far to long we’ve treated those who’s job description doesn’t include “must have a college degree” in it as somehow inferior and subservient to all others.
Yet when our backs were to the wall it was these individuals who were called upon day after day to come do battle with the coronavirus so others might live.
As a non-profit organization Munson Healthcare must list all salaries of its board and executives. Mr. Ed Ness is its CEO and President. I’ve never had the privilege of meeting Mr. Ness and I’m sure he’s an exceptionally fine individual.
Based on 2020 Form 990 non-profit filings, Mr. Ness works 40 hours a week and earns $19,337 per week. Mr. Ness has reportedly taken a 20 percent pay cut for 2021 because of the hospital’s financial losses due to COVID-19.
If so, his weekly income dropped to about $15,500.
I’m sure Mr. Ness works extremely hard and has an exceedingly difficult job running a complex healthcare system. Based on his experience and expertise in running a hospital system I suspect he is worth every penny he is paid. But I’d bet that none of Mr. Ness’s duties have included donning personal protective equipment to minimize exposure to the coronavirus while changing a ventilator tube over the last 18 month.
But I do know who did.
The average weekly wage of a Certified Nursing Assistant is $577. As a frontline worker, they have been assisting the doctors and nurses in the care of some of the sickest patients, physically handling patients while exposing themselves to the virus day after day.
Mr. Ness, I apologize for singling you out, but I am just pointing out a fact of life. We as a society — intentionally or unintentionally — look down on those whose job we deem menial. But if the last 18 month has taught me anything, it is that those menial jobs aren’t menial. While I stayed safely at home, there was someone willing to risk his or her life to save others — and they do it for about $15 an hour.
Far too little for what you’ve given us, and I will never forget what you have done for us all.
You are the true heroes.
Stay safe my friends, it’s still not over.
