According to the U.S Census Bureau, 10,000 people turn 65 every day in the U.S. That means that this year almost 4 million individuals will be eligible for Medicare. I receive phone calls every week from individuals turning 65 within the next month who have done nothing to prepare for enrolling in Medicare.
For most people, the process is confusing. So if you are turning 65 this year, there are several steps you must take to make sure there is a smooth transition to Medicare. So let’s start with the basics.
First off, calling an 800 number you see on TV is not — and I repeat, not — the first thing you do. Although they make it sound like they are Medicare, rest assured they are not.
Medicare is run by the Federal Government and administered by the Center for Medicare Medicaid Services (CMS). Sixty-five million Americans are insured by Medicare, making CMS the largest insurance company in the country. You can only enroll in Medicare through Social Security and CMS.
There is a specific window in which to sign up for Medicare. Three months prior to your birthday is when your Medicare eligibility begins. For example, if your birthday is in June, the time to sign up starts on March 1st. Although the eligibility period includes your birthday month and the following three months, it is the first three months that are the most important.
Why the first three months? Well, nothing can happen until you become a card-carrying member of the Medicare club and receive the coveted Red, White and Blue Medicare card. All the decisions you make regarding adding supplemental coverage to Medicare can’t be made until this first step is done.
Medicare has four main parts. Parts A, B, C and D. At the initial stage, your main concern is to sign up for Part A and decide if you need to sign up for Part B. Part A is, for the majority of us, premium-free, and it’s advisable to enroll in at least Part A when Medicare eligible.
But Part B has a monthly premium and that’s why the decision to sign up for Part B is based on several different scenarios. First, will you have any other health coverage after you turn 65? Will you have a retirement health plan from your former employer? If you will continue to work, can you continue to be insured by the company plan?
It is important to make the correct decision: whether to sign up for Part B. Because if you chose not to, and do not have other coverage, when you do sign up in the future, you will be assessed a penalty. If you are covered by an employer plan, than there is no need to sign up for Part B initially, because when you do need it, you will receive a special enrollment period and no penalty will be assessed.
There’s one scenario where you might forgo signing up for Medicare at age 65 altogether. If you enroll in Medicare, you won’t be eligible to contribute to a health savings account. So if you are currently taking advantage of that employer health plan option and plan on continuing with the group plan, then opt out of Medicare Part A and B until you retire.
The utilization of Parts C and D are contingent on the decisions you make regarding Parts A and B. All four parts interact only after your initial decisions are made regarding A & B. Do you just use Parts A & B alone?
Do you add Part D prescription coverage? Do you add a supplemental plan to your Parts A, B and D? Do you combine A, B and D under Part C Medicare Advantage plans?
There is a progression and timeline that needs to be followed. No 800 number can substitute sitting with someone and assessing your situation one on one.
It’s time-consuming and for the most part extremely confusing. If you’re going to make a call, make it worth your while and get the help you need locally.
