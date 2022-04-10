On March 31, 2022, at 5:47 p.m., the 117th Congress, 2nd session, passed HR 6833 — Affordable Insulin Act Now.
A historic bill that caps “cost-sharing under private health insurance for a month’s supply of selected insulin products at $35 or 25% of a plan’s negotiated price (after any concessions), whichever is less, beginning in 2023.”
The CDC reported in its 2020 National study on diabetes that 34.2 million people of all ages — 10.5 percent of the U.S. population — had diabetes. Of those. about 30 percent — more than over 9 million — are insulin dependent.
Over the last few years, the price of insulin has made headlines. A lifesaving drug that more than 9 million Americans use daily that costs pennies to make yet cost thousands to buy. According to Good Rx, the retail price of 5 Humalog KwikPens is over $700 a month. Even though there are some new generic brands available at 50 percent less in cost, they have limited availability and many health plans don’t list them as alternatives in their formularies.
So bringing financial relief to so many people is a very big deal.
For many people facing the predicament of forgoing their insulin or taking a smaller dose because they can’t afford the monthly cost, HB 6833 will be a godsend. You’d think that a bill designed to provide peace of mind to almost 10 million people would sail through the U.S. House of Representatives with a vote of 435-0.
You’d think that it would be a no-brainer. Well — think again.
HB 6833 passed the House with a vote of 232 Yea and 193 Nay. Just 220 Democrats and 12 Republicans voted for the bill, while 193 Republicans voted against it. Of the 12 brave Republican House members, who focused on their constituents needs over party affiliation, the only one from Michigan who voted for the bill was Rep. Fred Upton (R-6th District).
The bill now must go to the Senate. Currently stalled in the Senate is the current budget — which according to Sen. Chuck Grassley(R-IA), first elected in 1980, would pass if the Democrats would remove the provision giving Medicare the ability to negotiate drug prices of 50 widely used drugs — including insulin.
Senator Grassley, and many of his colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans, benefit greatly from the pocketbook of the Pharmaceutical Industry. According to OpenSecrets.com the industry employees 1,726 lobbyists, of which 58.46 percent are former government employees, representing 546 clients, and spent $353,940,426 last year convincing Congress that the current system is working well.
In addition, we can’t turn on the television without being subjected to another advertisement for some new “miracle” drug that we can’t do without. In 2020 the pharmaceutical industry spent $6.58 billion on direct-to-consumer advertising.
The pharmaceutical industry has a vested interest in curing nothing.
Once a disease is eradicated, the revenue loss is staggering. Diabetes costs have skyrocketed to over $340 billion dollars a year. By throwing us a bone by dropping a price of a drug that costs virtually nothing to produce keeps our eye off the bigger prize. Like Swiss pharmaceuticals group Novartis’ new cancer drug. Which it has said it will charge $475,000 per patient, making it one of the most expensive drugs of all time.
Diabetes is a terrible disease. But in the scheme of things it is only number eight in the leading causes of death, with heart disease leading the way with six times the number of annual deaths than diabetes.
So we have a long way to go to bring actual relief to all people suffering from heart disease, cancer and a myriad of other diseases.
But HB 6833 is a first step on a path we need to walk down. And shame on anyone who has the ability to make it happen and refuses.
Shame on anyone who should step up to represent those who place their trust in them to act on their behalf and refuse to do so. Shame on 193 individuals who turned their backs on those who needed them to stand with them when they had the opportunity.
