On Jan. 1, 2022 — 61 seconds into the new year — Jeff Bezos hit his income cap for Social Security payroll tax.
The world’s richest man, whose net worth is over $200 billion dollars, contributed to Social Security his 6.2 percent payroll tax withholding of $9,114 — based on the income cap set by Congress of $147,000 for 2022.
Those who are only mere millionaires had to work until Feb. 23, 2022, to reach that income cap and make their maximum contribution towards Social Security for 2022.
Once again, those among us who can, and should, contribute more — don’t.
Most Americans pay 6.2 percent of their wages into Social Security.
But according to the Center for Economic Policy Research the effective tax rate for the wealthy is significantly lower, “in some cases as little as .08 percent.” Therefore “the burden of Social Security taxes falls more heavily on those who make less.”
Those earning $147,000 or less will pay the full 6.2 percent into Social Security. But after years of income inequality, more and more people are now above the cap — and their share continues to go down.
Capping payroll taxes based on wage levels deprives Social Security of revenue it dearly needs. If Congress doesn’t act to rectify the situation, the Social Security trust fund is projected to be depleted by 2034. At that time, benefits will be drastically reduced — by at least 22 percent.
If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that Social Security has been a major lifeline for seniors, disabled workers and families living on survivor benefits while dealing with COVID-19.
The fact that it is in danger is scary enough — but that there are those in Congress today who continue to champion the complete elimination of Social Security — of what President Biden has called the “Most Sacred Trust” — baffles me to no end.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average wage in 4th quarter 2021 was $1,010 per week. So, if multiplied by 52 weeks, the average annual contribution to Social Security was $3,231. For those earning $147,00 it was $9,114. This is based on 116.3 million workers at all levels.
Congress in 1993 acted to insure the survival of Medicare by uncapping the payroll tax limits and imposing a 1.45 percent Medicare tax on all earnings. That means everyone contributes to Medicare 52 weeks a year. Every worker contributes $761.54 every year. That’s almost $89 billion. As we know, even that is too low for the ever increasing medical cost we all face.
But at least everyone contributes a fair share to Medicare based on their wages.
Doing the same for Social Security just makes sense.
Even the group called Patriotic Millionaires, an organization made up of high-worth individuals, has come out in favor of eliminating the Social Security payroll tax cap. They point out on their web site that the very wealthy have had “a financial field day” during the pandemic. America’s 740 billionaires increased their combined wealth by at least $2 trillion over the past two years “at the same time that incomes for 99% of humanity fell.”
The idea of removing or adjusting the cap has been kicked around Washington, D.C. several times. Each time it was beaten back by those more inclined to eliminate then expand Social Security.
There is a chance right now that this situation could be rectified with the passage of Rep. John Larson (D-Conn) Social Security 2100 Sacred Trust Act. The bill would adjust the cap so that annual wages up to $400,000 would be subject to Social Security payroll taxes. This increase would only impact the top 0.4 percent of wage earners. But it would extend Social Security’s solvency.
Social Security 2100 has some 200 co-sponsors (all Democrats). A floor vote would force those Republicans who pay lip service to protecting Social Security, but continue to undermine it, to go on record for the first time in decades.
Give Jack Bergman (231-944-7633) a call and ask him to co-sponsor the bill. Let me know how that goes.
