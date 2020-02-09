The BBC News announced Friday morning that Dr. Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who tried to issue the first warnings about the coronavirus, died from the disease. The virus has killed several hundred people in China and infected thousands so far. For us in the U.S., there has been little cause for panic as the number of cases has been very few — so far.
But it’s travel season and many of us, myself included, are looking to escape the cold as winter stretches on. I have no intention of canceling my trip. But as I board my plane headed to sunny shores, my goal is to protect myself from getting any type of illness — especially the coronavirus.
In a recent interview, first published in Bloomberg, Dr. David Powell, a physician and medical adviser to the International Air Transport Association, said that the virus can’t survive long on seats or armrests, so physical contact with another person carries the greatest risk of infection on a flight. Forget face masks and rubber gloves. Masks and gloves do a better job of spreading bugs than stopping them.
The following, because of limited column space, is a very edited version of that interview — but what he has to say may just put your mind at rest and save your vacation plans:
“The risk of catching a serious viral infection on an aircraft is low. The air is a combination of fresh air and recirculated air, about half each. That supplied air is guaranteed to be 99.97% (or better) free of viruses and other particles. So the risk, if there is one, does not come from the supplied air. It comes from other people.
“Viruses and other microbes like to live on living surfaces like us. Just shaking hands with somebody will be a greater risk by far than some dry surface that has no biological material on it. The survival of viruses on surfaces isn’t great, so it’s believed that normal cleaning, and then the extra cleaning in the event that someone was discovered to be contagious, is the appropriate procedure.
“Hand hygiene is the most important way to protect yourself because contrary to what people think, the hands are the way that these viruses most efficiently spread. Top of the list is frequent hand washing, hand sanitizing, or both. Avoid touching your face. If you cough or sneeze, it’s important to cover your face with a sleeve. Better yet, a tissue to be disposed of carefully, and then sanitizing the hands afterward. Washing your hands and drying them is the best procedure. When that’s not easy to do, alcohol-based sanitizer is a good second-best.
“There’s very limited evidence of benefit to wearing a mask. Masks are useful for those who are unwell to protect other people from them. But wearing a mask all the time will be ineffective. It will allow viruses to be transmitted around it, through it and worse still, if it becomes moist it will encourage the growth of viruses and bacteria. Gloves are probably even worse, because people put on gloves and then touch everything they would have touched with their hands. So it just becomes another way of transferring micro-organisms. And inside the gloves, your hands get hot and sweaty, which is a really good environment for microbes to grow.”
Dr. Powell believes that shutting boarders only makes things worse and causes world health agencies to lose control of the situation. He believes that with extra vigilance, hand sanitizer and Lysol, we shouldn’t be too concerned with travel.
As he said in the interview when asked if should we stop traveling, he said, “Will people stop getting together inside an airplane? I would respond by asking: Will I stop going to the movies, or sports games, or concerts or conferences? I don’t think so.”
So I will continue to plan my trip and monitor the situation carefully. I will follow Dr. Powell’s advice and plan on coming home relaxed and with a tan. So should you.
