Based on the prophetic writings of John of Patmos in Revelation, the last book of the New Testament, Viktor Vasnetsov in 1887 painted a picture depicting the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Death, Famine, War, and Conquest. If Mr. Vasnetsov were to paint his picture today he’d have to add a fifth horseman to the mix: Misinformation.
At a recent super-spreader event, Donald Trump mentioned he had been vaccinated in January and urged his followers to get vaccinated. He was soundly booed and jeered.
If they will boo Donald Trump, what chance do we mere mortals have of convincing folks to get vaccinated?
I recently was involved in a conversation where the person dishing out the wisdom was diabetic. He continued to puff on his cigarette and said, “I won’t put that stuff in my body because people are dying from it.”
Mistakenly thinking this was a “give and take,” conversation, I pointed out that he was passing on misinformation and that the vaccines were incredibly safe and effective.
Believing that facts are relevant, I pointed out the through the middle of July more than 339 million vaccine doses were given to 187.2 million people. The FDA and CDC, through their tracking program VAERS, found that between December 2020 and July 2021 there were 6,207 reported deaths after people got the vaccine (0.0018% of doses) but only 3 deaths could be directly linked to the vaccine. The J&J caused blood clots in 3 people — and changes in how it is administered has resolved the issue.
I may not have been as eloquent and precise as I wrote above. But I made my points and, alas, they fell on deaf ears.
My heart aches as I watch public figures continue to espouse falsehoods and urge their constituents to continue to fight; I watch people continue to ignore mask mandates and actually intimidate those who do follow them; and scariest of all is I watch parents fight schools from implementing the wearing of masks to protect their children. I thought it was a parent’s job to protect their children from death and disease. Obviously I was wrong.
If you have not been vaccinated, I am begging you to reconsider and go get the shot. For those of us who are vaccinated get in the line for the booster shot as soon as it becomes available (sometime in September) — and pray that the Fifth Horseman of the Apocalypse is on a slow trot, not galloping.
As for the spreading of misinformation, get ready people — it’s Medicare Annual Enrollment season.
Within the next few weeks, those of you on Medicare will be inundated with advertisements, radio ads, television ads and phone calls all telling you you’ve got the wrong Medicare supplement policy and you’re not getting all the benefits you deserve (if I see Joe Namath one more time I’ll scream). It’s overwhelming and the pressure is intense.
Most of you know that every year I conduct educational seminars throughout the Grand Traverse region that review the basics of Medicare and a look forward addressing the changes for the coming year. These seminars are generic in nature. No specific plans will be presented, and no sales activity will be allowed. It’s just so you can be an educated consumer when Oct. 15 rolls around and you are ready to review for 2022.
This year will not be any different. Although COVID may cause some changes, here’s the schedule so far:
Grand Traverse County Senior Network 231-922-4911
- September 14 – Fife Lake (noon)
- September 15-Kingsley (noon)
- September 17-Traverse City (noon)
- September 23-Traverse City (6 p.m.)
- September 30-Interlochen (noon)
Bellaire Area Senior Inc Building 231-350-8835
- September 28-ASI building (10 a.m.)
- September 28-ASI building (6 p.m.)
Village at Bay Ridge 231-995-9385
- September 23-West Building (11 a.m.)
- September 23-East Building (1 p.m.)
I suggest you call the locations to check to see if they want preregistration and what COVID restrictions will apply. Masks will definitely be worn.
There are a few other locations, so, if none of the above work for you, give me a call at 231-922-1010 so I can fill you in.
Stay safe and see you at the meetings.
