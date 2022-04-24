In the Medicare world, 2022 is a pivotal year. Medicare Part C went into effect in 1999, then known as Medicare+Choice, and it was such a radical diversion from original Medicare that it scared the bejeebers out of those on Medicare. When first introduced, it was an unknown that was marketed poorly — and truthfully — a terrible idea and product.
Known now as Medicare Advantage, Part C has seen several generations of positive changes and modifications since its inception, and it’s now come of age.
For the first time, more than 50 percent of Michigan’s Medicare population is enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. Its popularity certainly has a lot to do with the barrage of TV advertisements extolling the benefits of Medicare Advantage. Medicare Advantage is a blending of the public and private sectors in such a way that it has provided benefits that have exceeded those of original Medicare even with a Medigap supplemental plan.
In its fifth annual Medicare Index Report, eHealth focuses on what consumers actually bought and why. Their survey is based on more than 260,000 applications submitted for plan year 2022. More importantly, they looked at the overall cost and exposure consumers faced based on the products they chose. eHealth’s Index Report includes not only Medicare Advantage (MA) but Part D (PDP) standalone prescription plans, and Medicare Supplement (Med Supp) plans.
The findings are very interesting because as a health insurance agent it’s important that I know that when someone leaves my office, they leave with confidence that the plan they chose is the right one for their needs.
Over the last few years more insures are offering more $0 premium options for MA plans. This year 87% of eHealth customers chose plans with $0 premium. In 2018 only 63% of the exchange’s customers enrolled in $0 premium plans.
Even with the increased number of $0 premium plans, people still have plans with a monthly premium. The average monthly premiums increased — not a lot, but they did go up. Medicare Advantage increased from $5 to $6; Part D Rx plans up from $20 to $22; and the biggest increase is Med Supp, up $36 to a monthly average of $178.
Since 2018 Med Supp premiums have increased the most with a 25 percent spike from $142 to the present $178. In the same time period, MA and PDP actually went down. MA premiums reduced by half from $17 to $6. In addition to the largest premium increase Med Supp lead the pack in largest deductible increase from 2018 with a 14% increase ($181 from $159); PDP 7% higher ($427 up from $400); and MA 4% higher ($121 from $116).
It was also interesting that those on MA plans, which have an annual maximum out of pocket (MOOP) exposure, are actually paying less now then in 2018. The 2022 MOOP averaged $5,108 — down from $5,694 two years ago.
One key question I always ask is “why?” Why has Medicare Advantage over taken Medicare Supplemental plans? The answer is stagnation. While MA plans have expanded coverage to cover all of original Medicare’s medical as well as a multitude of additional services and benefits Med Supp has contracted, they haven’t kept up with the needs of the consumer.
In 1992 (before MA plans) someone aging into Medicare could choose from 14 different Medigap plans with several covering 100% of medical costs. Today that number is nine with no 100% coverage available. What has changed in the last 30 years? Very little. Comparing benefits from then to now shows some increases in services provided but lacks any substance changes. All that’s happened is certain plans have been eliminated and premiums have gone up. So it’s no wonder that the private sector has stepped into the void and provided programs that are attractive and constantly evolving to meet the needs of the consumer — at prices they can afford.
If you are turning 65 this year and want to be an educated consumer, give me a call to attend my Medicare 101 class. This educational seminar (meaning no sales talk) will help point you in the right direction. Call for dates and seating is limited.
