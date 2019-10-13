Since my last column, I’ve received numerous phone calls from people very concerned about their Medicare supplemental coverage. The column was about the elimination of Plan’s C and F from the Medigap menu of products available to those new to Medicare after Jan. 1, 2020.
What seems to be happening is some unscrupulous insurance agents are telling people that, if they are on either Plan C or Plan F, they need to switch because their plan is disappearing. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Anyone currently enrolled in either of those plans will be able to keep their plan for as long as they wish. The new law only affects those going on Medicare after Jan. 1. So, if anyone tells you different, tell them you know better and to take a hike.
OK. That ends my public service announcement for this column.
Sitting in front of a group of cheering seniors at the Villages in Florida, President Trump signed an executive order that is designed to enhance Medicare Advantage plans. Originally named “Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction,” the White House changed it to “Protecting and Improving Medicare for our Nation’s Seniors.”
What’s fascinating about this executive order is that it does nothing to protect Medicare, as both the former name and the current name suggest. All it does is highlight changes that already were happening.
Medicare Advantage plans are reducing their premiums (which is a good thing) and expanding the benefits offered in the plans (which was already implemented). Plus, an executive order isn’t a bill passed through a legislative process. That is up to those who hold the purse strings, and that’s Congress.
What really has me confused is the deliberate attempt at misleading us seniors by labeling Medicare as a Socialist program. It makes no sense to now label it Socialism when it already is Socialism. Democratic Socialism but still a form of Socialism. Just as Social Security is based on the same premise.
We all contribute to a program for the greater good of society.
There is a whole litany programs and projects that society benefits from that are socialistic in nature, yet we don’t label it as such. Fire departments, police departments, road commissions, hospitals, public schools — the list can go on and on. These, along with Medicare, are paid for by general funds raised by our tax dollars.
If you doubt me, here are the facts on Medicare: Medicare is funded primarily from general revenues (43 percent), payroll taxes (36 percent) and beneficiary premiums (15 percent). Part A, for which beneficiaries pay nothing, is funded through a 2.9 percent payroll tax on earnings paid by employers and employees (1.45 percent each) which accounts for 88 percent of Part A revenue. The remaining 12 percent is paid from general funds.
I’ve been “paying” into Medicare and Social Security since I was 16. I don’t often think about the long list of services I receive from my local, state and federal governments paid for by my taxes, but I know they are there. So, let’s get one thing straight — as a society we have an obligation to make sure the lights work, we have clean water to drink and we provide a safety net for those who need it.
It is criminal in nature to throw around words like Socialism only to drum up votes when in reality we live every day of our lives benefiting from the very thing these politicians are trying to scare us with. Somewhere, Senator Joseph McCarthy is smiling.
I really don’t care what you call it: Socialism, socialized medicine, universal health care or whatever. It’s the outcome that counts. Medicare is a social experiment that for more than 50 years has worked. Don’t let these greedy politicians scare you into thinking any other way.
Just ask the 62.5 million Medicare beneficiaries who depend on it for their health care.
Like Blanche DuBois — in a Streetcar Named Desire — said, “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.”
Remember you have only from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 to make changes to your Medicare Plans and explore your options. Give me a call if you need assistance.
