Right after the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, Japanese manufacturer Yamasa Tokei started mass marketing a pedometer called the Manpo-kei — which translates into “10,000 steps meter.” That device ushered in a fitness craze that continues over 50 years later.
For many of us, our day isn’t complete until we’ve “gotten our steps in,” even if it means walking around the kitchen island a hundred times at 11 p.m.
In 2009 the first wearable meter was introduced by Fitbit. Its job was to track your daily steps. Since then the advances of wearable fitness technology have skyrocketed. As each new generation comes to market, the battle of which manufacture can cram in as much technology into a watch-size wearable intensifies.
The one currently on my wrist looks like a watch. It tells time. It also answers my phone, gets my voicemail and messages and lets me talk to anyone looking like Dick Tracy (if you got that reference, you’re as old as I am). But rotate the bezel and it’s transformed into a multi-functional computer that tracks my every waking/sleeping minute. No matter what activity or exercise I choose, it’s being tracked. But even more remarkable: It has the capability of tracking my overall health.
In an interview James Park, CEO and co-founder of Fitbit, talked about the new atrial fibrillation function and how technology has advanced what wearable devices can do. He said that the new wearable devices are “making users effortlessly in control of health and wellness.”
In a way, Mr. Park is correct. My device will track my heart rate and pulse. It will measure my blood oxygen level and will perform an electrocardiogram (EKG) to determine if I am in atrial fibrillation (A-fib). A-fib is a condition that affects an estimated 2.7 million Americans and drives up the risk of stroke and heart failure. With heart disease being the No. 1 cause of death in the United States, you’d think having a device alert you that you’re in A-fib would be a good thing to have.
With my ‘old’ device I have to activate my EKG function. But the new Apple and Fitbit wearables passively monitor your heart and if it determines your in A-fib, sends out a ‘ping’ letting you know. So you can imagine what is happening with millions of people now wearing devices that send them a signal at all times of day and night.
Having a device that actively monitors my health 24/7 — yet is only cleared by the FDA for “informational use only” — seems somewhat ambiguous. For many people if their device says they’re having a heart attack, they’re headed to the emergency room. No doubt in many cases, that warning might save lives. For many it’s a false alarm or a nudge to go get the physical they’ve put off for two years. But with millions of people now wearing these “wrist doctors,” it’s clogging up our already overburdened healthcare system — both in cost and care.
“The technology has outpaced us,” Dr. Rod Passman, cardiologist and adviser to Apple Watch’s heart rhythm program, said. “Industry came out with these things because they could. Now we’re playing catchup and trying to figure out what to do with this information.”
And that’s the point. Just because they can doesn’t mean they should.
Having information is extremely helpful, but having information that sends us into a panic isn’t.
Plus in a recent Reddit forum, many users wonder whether their watches or their doctors are more reliable. Got to love social media trolls.
This is truly a conundrum. Here’s what’s recommended. If your watch ‘pings,’ by all means don’t ignore it. But use common sense. Call your physician’s office right away. Know the symptoms of a stroke or heart attack. Get to an ER or call 911 if in doubt.
One day this marriage of wearable diagnostic technology and medical practice will come together for the betterment of all. But until then, it’s all about common sense.
Side note: The May 19 Medicare 101 class is filling up. Seating is limited. Call (231) 944-1400 to reserve your spot.
