We will celebrate the winter solstice on Monday Dec. 21. The winter solstice is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight, and it marks the start of the astronomical winter. For Pagans and Wiccans, the winter solstice is a major holiday.
So please make it a point to wish every Pagan and Wiccan you know a wonderful holiday.
Maybe you don’t know any Pagans or Wiccans. OK, but surely on Nov. 14 you wished your Hindu, Jain and Sikh friends a happy Diwali, the beginning of a five-day festival of lights celebrating the triumph of good over evil. No?
What about Nov. 22? Did you wish your Catholic friends a joyful Feast of Christ the King?
Are you partaking in the Nativity Fast, celebrated this year from Nov. 25 to Jan. 6, by the Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox and Eastern Catholic churches?
Nov. 30 is St. Andrew’s Day. I suspect there’s a golf course in Scotland whose patrons celebrate it at the 19th hole — religiously.
On Dec. 10, at my home, we will begin Hanukkah, the festival of lights, by lighting the first candle and ending with the eighth candle on Dec. 18.
For the majority of you, the celebration of the birth of Jesus on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, is the highlight of your holiday season.
But what about the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Lucia’s Day, Las Posadas, Boxing Day, Kwanzaa, Zartosht No-Diso, St. Stephen’s Day followed by St. John the Apostle Day, Feast of the Holy Family, Feast of the Holy Innocents and, on Dec. 31, Watch Night — a day for Christians to review the year that has passed, make confessions and prepare for the year ahead by praying and resolving.
The fact is that, starting with All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1 and ending on Dec. 31 with Watch Night, there are approximately 30 secular and non-secular holidays celebrated throughout the world.
Each has a special meaning and significance to those who celebrate it. I for one hadn’t a clue as to the number of holidays being celebrated in this 61-day period. Every great religion in the world is being celebrated in one fashion or another.
Last week we “kicked off” the holiday season with gluttony on Thursday, followed by Black Friday sales the next day. If you didn’t know better, you’d believe that Christmas is the only holiday being celebrated this time of year. But now you know better.
The only question is: What do you do with this knowledge? In theory, since I’m Jewish, having someone wish me a Merry Christmas should offend me. Yet it doesn’t. Because I believe that salutation is coming from a good place. One that is welcoming and filled with the spirit of the season.
I’ve had friends and clients who automatically say “Merry Christmas” when we meet. Then get flustered and apologize, saying something like “Oh, I’m sorry, I should have said Happy Hanukkah,” My normal response is, “It’s OK. Thank you and happy holidays.” Would I rather be invited to a holiday party instead of a Christmas party? Sure, because “holiday party” is inclusive. It’s secular. It’s a party that celebrates the diversity of the season no matter what your beliefs. But to be affronted because someone says “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays” demeans the spirit of the season far more.
As we’ve learned, this season is filled with wonderful holidays that reflect the diversity that is all around us. Limiting ourselves to one path stifles our ability to enjoy the world around us. Being offended because someone say “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas” is illogical and contrary to the spirit of the season.
So, to all, I say: We have enough on our plate right now dealing with COVID, so embrace the season, mask up, stay safe and have a wonderful holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.