The other day I pulled up alongside one of those small community transportation buses. On the door was posted “This door won’t open until mask is in place.” It struck me that it could be taken literally and metaphorically.
You call for a bus to come pick you up at home and before the driver will open the door for you to board your mask must be correctly in place. No mask — no service. A very literal interpretation — but metaphorically that sign says far more.
Until we as a society come to grips with the reality of this pandemic and embrace the science that will lead to its eradication, the doors will remain closed. It’s amazing that a small 4x6-inch piece of cloth and a shot in the arm has polarized the nation. Yet here we are having to post signs on doors that inform people that it’s mandatory that they do what they should have been doing all along.
We recently witnessed the contentious interaction between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rep. Jim Jordan during a Coronavirus Select Subcommittee hearing where Jordan demanded to know when the government would lift restrictions and we (the public) would get our civil liberties back. Fauci responded by saying, “This has nothing to do with liberties. We’re talking about the fact that 560,000 people in our country have died, we’re talking about 60 to 70,000 new infections per day. That’s the issue. This is a public health issue. It’s not a civil liberties issue.”
For a while, I thought we were getting ahead of the curve and people were doing the right thing. But recently I’ve witnessed an increase of unmasked people walking the streets downtown. I was in a store on Front Street when a young couple walked in. He was carrying a large drink and both had their masks around their necks. Signs were posted for both “No Food or Drink” and “Masks Required.”
As they entered the store, an employee stationed at the door with the unenviable task of enforcing the rules, politely asked them to leave the drink outside and to put on their masks. Instead of complying, she was the subject of a barrage of insults and expletives culminating with the female ripping off her mask and storming out of the store.
I was dumbfounded. But the employee looked at me and said, “It’s one of those days.” I asked if this happened a lot, and she said it was happening more and more. She added that the newest battle is “I’m vaccinated — so I’m OK.”
We saw that scenario a couple of weeks ago, when Sen. Rand Paul verbally attacked Dr. Fauci by asking, “If you’re vaccinated, why do we have to wear a mask?” He said it was all “theatrics.” Fauci’s response was an exasperated “here we go again.”
In a recently conducted Quinnipiac University poll, 45 percent of Republicans say they will not get vaccinated. Yet their refusal is the very reason we need these protective measures. By not taking the vaccines, they are working against themselves. The one thing that will most effectively allow us to reduce, if not eliminate, these restrictions they so hate — they refuse to get.
Out of the 20 counties nationwide with the highest outbreaks, 13 are in Michigan. As of April 21, Michigan is reporting the third-highest test positivity rate in the nation. Yet our Republican-led Legislature continues to hamper our recovery — both public health wise and economically — by not embracing the need for masks and vaccinations.
I’m not sure what it will take for people to wake up. But Dr. Fauci said it best in his concluding statement: “It’s almost paradoxical that on the one hand, they want to be relieved of the restrictions, but on the other hand, they don’t want to get vaccinated. It just almost doesn’t make any sense.”
No, it really doesn’t make sense, does it? Until it does, mask up, get vaccinated and stay safe.
