Did you ever wonder what it takes to run an election? When you walk into your polling place have you ever wondered what goes on to get ready for you to cast your vote and to have it count? Well, let me enlighten you.
Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is our Chief Election Officer and according to the election web site “of the eight states that administer elections on the local level, Michigan is the largest state both in terms of its population and geography to do so. Involving 83 county clerks, 280 city clerks and 1,240 township clerks, Michigan’s elections system is administered by 1,603 county and local election officials making it the most decentralized elections system in the nation.”
In other words, there are a lot of moving parts that some how need to come together and accurately report the will of the people in a timely fashion.
This year, I decided to up my involvement in the election process by becoming an election challenger. An election challenger is an individual, credentialed by one of the political parties, to go to the polling place and observe the election process. The goal is to ensure that everyone who wishes to vote has the right to do so. The rhetoric beforehand was that there was going to be “army” of poll watchers who were going to challenge voters’ rights in every precinct.
I believe that voting is a sacred duty, and being able to cast your vote without interference a must. So, I volunteered to be “that guy.” My job was to sit behind the poll workers and watch over their shoulders and, if needed, to intervene where appropriate.
I went through the training and read and reread the manuals. I was well versed and ready to do battle on behalf of voters everywhere — especially in Kearney Township.
I arrived at 6:30 a.m. only to find a beehive of activity had started an hour earlier. This year’s election process was underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the need for masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing. The room was set up to get the voters through the process safely as possible.
The intrepid crew of 10 was ready, and at 7 the doors were open. Almost instantly, a line of voters appeared. From 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., a steady stream of voters came through. Even with COVID-19 threats, the numbers swelled until the election officials had to stop people from coming in, based on the number of people allowed in the room at one time.
Throughout this process, the election crew remained calm and professional. Our election chair was cool and collected, directing the process without missing a beat. People were directed to the first table to register and check ID. Questions were answered and wayward voters were directed to their correct polling places. In Michigan you can register to vote the day of the election, at the polling place. A time-consuming task, which six people took advantage of at my polling place, all handled without a sign of annoyance.
People went from one line to the next, maintaining social distancing, patiently waiting to receive their ballot. Every person was called up to the worker behind the protective screen and handed a ballot with an explanation of what they needed to do and how to do it. Every single one — every single ballot.
After a person marked their ballot, they lined up to feed their ballot into the tabulator. While this was going on, the two workers assigned to deal with the more than 600 absentee ballots diligently worked on processing them as quickly as possible.
But the system worked. A group of democrats and republicans working together to assure their friends and neighbors that every single vote cast in Kearney Township would be counted. People wore their masks and were respectful of each other. There was no electioneering, no banners or signs. Just a row of American flags flying outside.
It actually felt like the way America should feel. Maybe it’s a sign that we can truly heal and move forward.
Maybe we should let the Kearney township election crew lead the way. They sure made me proud.
