I know during the holiday season I’m supposed to be filled with good cheer — but as the year draws to a close, I am once again left pondering what will it take for our elected representatives to actually respond to the will of the American people.
Instead of the corporations that funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into their pockets through the thousands of lobbyists who crawl all over capitol hill like cockroaches.
On Dec. 12 the U.S. House passed a landmark bill to give Medicare the power to lower drug prices. The bill gives Medicare the ability to negotiate the price on 50 of the highest-cost drugs that seniors use today — saving both seniors and Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars.
Yet before the ink was dry on this bipartisan bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel told reporters that he wouldn’t allow this “socialist” bill to come before the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate.
Sadly, as we move into the 2020 election cycle, we can expect to hear the word “socialist” bantered about as a scare tactic whenever there is a proposal that would benefit the majority of Americans — Democrat and Republican.
Just so you get the whole picture, Open-Secrets, a watchdog group that concentrates on where the money in politics comes from and where it goes, reported that the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry contributed $130,922,709 to the political coffers of both Republican and Democratic candidates. There are 809 registered Lobbyists working on behalf of 145 pharmaceutical manufacturers.
That means there are almost two lobbyists for every one member of Congress — for this industry alone.
The Health Insurance Industry contributed $117,358,812 on behalf of 172 insurance companies through 880 lobbyists. The Hospital Industry only contributed $78,563,636 collected from its 350 members, distributed by its 775 lobbyists.
So if you’re keeping score: That’s a total of $326,845,157 contributed on behalf of 667 “clients” by 2,464 lobbyists — directly into the pockets of our duly-elected representatives. You know, the ones who swore to go to Washington and work 24/7 on the issues most important to you, their constituents.
What bothers me the most (sorry — I guess I’m channeling Andy Rooney) is the fact that they are working so hard to maintain and perpetrate a system that obviously is failing you and I but keeps making them billions upon billions of dollars. How much money is at stake?
Well let’s just look at UnitedHealth Group’s third-quarter results:
- Total Revenues of $60.4 billion grew by 7 percent, or $3.8 billion year-over-year.
- Operating earnings grew 9 percent to $5 billion.
- Net earnings per share were $3.67, bringing year-to-date growth to 17 percent.
- Cash flows from operations were $3.2 billion in the quarter, bringing year-to-date cash flows from operations to $12.3 billion, or 1.2-times net income.
Oh, by the way, UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann’s total compensation for 2018 was $21.5 million. So for them, the stakes are very high — but in reality the stakes are even higher for us.
This year saw a major push by the health industry to move as many people to Medicare Advantage as they could. They were able to produce a wide variety of coverages with amazing options all at $0 premium. Having upwards to 30 million seniors utilizing private insurance as their Medicare supplement gives the industry a barging chip when Congress starts pushing for health care reform.
But what if they would spend the same amount of energy and money reforming the system instead of continuing with a system that fails so many? What if they made health care the priority instead of the all-mighty dollar?
We know they can do it. So many of you left my office with big smiles and lower premiums. So why can’t we do it for everyone? Maybe that’s the question that needs to be asked of every candidate at every opportunity we have — and when we hear the right answer we cast our votes.
Remember: If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and were not able to meet to review, don’t despair. After Jan. 1, you’ll have another opportunity to make changes. Give me a call for more information.
Happy New Year to all. Talk to you next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.