In the early 1950’s, under President Eisenhower, the interstate highway system was conceived and built. This project was specifically designed for the rapid movement of troops in case of invasion by a hostile force. It even proscribed that every few miles a straight-a-way was installed that could accommodate the landing of airplanes for troop deployment or emergency landings.
It was an ambitious project that rivaled many of those built during the Roosevelt New Deal era. To give you an idea of how massive the project was, the interstate highway project used 48 billion tons of cement to complete. All the concrete in Hoover Dam would build only a single two-lane road from Seattle to Miami.
Today I drive past pine trees that stand straight and tall that were planted in the 1940’s right here in the Grand Traverse region by the CCC. Many by my two uncles shipped here from the Bronx in New York City to work and send money home.
I also drive on roads and cross bridges that were built after the tree’s were planted — but those haven’t faired as well. Today we face an infrastructure crisis. There are several bridges right near my office that have been on the “crumbling” list for the last 10 years. I hate to tempt fate, but it’s not a “will this happen” situation but a “when will it happen” that the bridge will fail and fall.
I don’t care what your political persuasion is, but when you hit a pothole and your head hits the roof of your car, your first thought is “when will someone do something about these damn roads.”
In the 1950’s the highest individual tax bracket was 90 percent and the corporate tax was 52 percent on income over $25,000. Since then, tax rates, both personal and corporate, have plummeted. Today the highest individual tax rate is 35 percent and corporate rate is 21 percent.
Eisenhower was able to build the roads because he had ample tax revenue to spend on infrastructure. Todays convoluted tax laws allow both the wealthiest of individuals and corporations to pay as little as possible — and in many cases no income tax at all.
According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy 55 of the nation’s largest corporations paid no federal income tax on more than $40 billion in profits last year. Instead of paying $8.4 billion in taxes at current corporate tax rate, they received more than $3 billion in federal rebates — for an effective tax rate of around minus 9 percent.
Let that sink in as you review your personal 1040 form and need to write a check to the U.S. Treasury. Look, I’m not saying these companies are doing anything nefarious, but having a tax system that wrings out every dollar owed by you and me but allows corporations to skip on billions of dollars is plain wrong.
President Biden has proposed an ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure plan that will fix the roads, repair the bridges, add high speed rail, fix the schools and provide for many other public projects sitting on the shelf because of lack of funding.
He intends to pay for it by closing those pesky loopholes used by the wealthiest of those among us, adding a wealth tax on incomes over $400,000, and having corporations pay their fair share. Right now, the plan is vehemently opposed by the GOP, including our very own congressman, not on the merits of the plan but on the fact that it’s a Biden proposal.
Unfortunately for the GOP, not everyone is opposed.
In a Morning Consult/Politico poll, 69 percent of voters favor the plan. And, by a 2-to-1 margin, prefer a $2 trillion infrastructure bill that includes tax hikes on $400,000 income and corporations over a bill that excludes those tax hikes.
Among those in favor is the wealthiest man in the world, Jeff Bezos.
Bezos is worth $188 billion and would pay $5.7 billion. In a statement released last week, Bezos said, “We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure and we look forward to Congress and the Administration coming together to find the right, balanced solution.”
Here’s our chance to “fix the damn roads” and make it right.
