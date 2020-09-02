I’ve fielded numerous calls over the last several months from people seeking help and direction in solving a multitude of issues. Issues that have cropped up because of COVID-19 and the uncertainty it has wrought.
For many, these several months of “stay at home” orders have just accentuated the fragility of their lives. If there is a saving grace in this situation, it is that this happened during the spring and summer seasons. But as the seasons change and COVID-19 continues to plague us, I fear that the most vulnerable among us will suffer disproportionately.
I have a client who turned 65 in April. He was on Medicaid and when he turned 65 he was eligible for a Medicare/Medicaid combination program. It’s normally a simple process of filling out the correct paperwork and transferring his coverage. “Normally” is the active word here — because right now we don’t live in normal times.
On April 1 when his Medicare/Medicaid coverage was to start, only half of his information showing he was eligible was transferred by Medicaid to CMS. It was the typical situation where the right hand didn’t know what the left hand was doing. Only this time they were wearing masks, gloves and working behind locked doors.
We had no ability to get help. Phone calls were futile. He sat on the phone for several hours, on hold, only to be told he needed to talk to his case worker. Only problem: His case worker had been furloughed.
Fortunately, the insurance company we chose for his supplemental program had assigned a case manager, and between the three of us we were able to solve the problem and get his coverage put back together. Five months late, but at least it was done.
I have another new client who moved here from Virginia and needs to move to a new health plan because they are out of their old plans service area. Only he can’t get a Michigan driver’s license because the DMV is appointment-only and the appointment available to him is the first week of December. We’ll solve this problem too. But how many hoops will he have to jump through first? I don’t know.
The list goes on.
Most of us, although our lives are turned upside down, can endure and survive.
But what if you don’t have online capability, reliable transportation, face food uncertainty, or lack a support system that just checks up on you to see if you’re okay? Luckily, we live in a community where there is help for almost any situation you may find yourself in. From fixing a broken water heater to repairing dentures and anything in between there is a resource available — you just need to know where to look.
When I get a call from someone who is overwhelmed financially or emotionally, I recommend they first contact the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan to get direct help or a referral to someone who can help. AAANM serves a 10-county region including Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford. They are a great resource and can be reached at (800) 442-1713 or (231) 947-8920.
Let’s switch gears for a moment. Medicare’s annual enrollment period is just around the corner. Even with COVID-19 swirling around us, come Oct. 15 you still owe it to yourself to take some time to review your coverage and see what’s new for 2021.
As you know, every year I’ve held a series of educational seminars that review Medicare basics and highlight the changes from the current year to next year.
This year is no different.
What is different is how these meetings will be held. Currently there are several meetings planned near the end of September and in early October with limited, social-distancing seating. Based on the criteria set up by the state, things can change moment by moment. In addition, I will be doing several Zoom meetings where the same information will be given. Right now, all I know is, one way or another, we’ll work it out.
Contact me for locations, dates and additional information at fred@srbenefitsolutions.com
