The current population of the USA is about 330 million, give or take a few thousand. That’s a lot of people.
We all know there are 50 states — but what you may not know is that more than 50 percent of us live in only nine states — California, Texas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Georgia and Florida.
So, it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that seven of the top 10 states with the largest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus are from the above list. Here in Michigan, we have more than 44,000 confirmed cases and 4,200 deaths. The majority of those are found mostly in the densely populated areas around Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. But in Grand Traverse, we have had 20 cases and 5 deaths, so we certainly are not immune to this plague.
Let’s put this into a little different perspective. Compare Michigan’s 44,000 cases to Montana and its total of 456 confirmed cases. Michigan has a population of about 10 million, Montana around one million.
Why do we have 10 times the population, but 1,000 times more afflicted people? Why?
Proximity to people and the virus.
In Montana, the largest city is Billings, with a population about the same as Grand Traverse County. Social distancing is easy when your nearest neighbor is several miles away down the road. Here in our local region we’re also lucky, as we are far more rural than down in the Southeast corner of the state.
We’ve been told over and over that this virus is unique, unlike any other virus we’ve battled. It is highly contagious and travels in ways we’ve never before experienced. One of the most successful ways to combat it is through social distancing and wearing a mask or face covering.
Staying six feet apart and wearing a mask in public can beat this thing. Sounds pretty simple — yet you’d think we were being asked to wander the earth carrying heavy chains like Jacob Marley in Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol” paying for his sins.
I keep thinking that this virus is like a wildfire that is scorching the earth and that social distancing and wearing a mask are our firebreak.
For those unfamiliar with the term firebreak, it is a “gap in vegetation or other combustible material that acts as a barrier to slow or stop the progress of a brushfire or wildfire.”
We’ve all seen those large sections cut through forested areas that separate one side from the other. The purpose is to stop a fire at that point, or at least slow it down.
Forgetting for a moment this administration’s lackluster response to the initial threat posed by the coronavirus and the refusal of the federal government to impose nationwide restrictions at its onset, far more bewildering to me is the response from a large segment of our citizens.
While the great majority of us recognize the severity of the situation and remain steadfast in our resolve to follow the scientifically proven guidelines, there are those out there who just don’t get it or just don’t care.
Watching scenes from protests at our state capital in Lansing sickened me. Watching armed men standing on the steps trying to intimidate our governor into prematurely lifting the stay-at-home order was like watching a news reel from Germany in the late 1930’s.
Fortunately for us, Governor Whitmer isn’t easily intimidated.
Her steadfast belief in the science behind her stay-at-home order has seen Michigan drop from No. 3 on the list of states to No. 7 in confirmed cases of the virus.
You may not like what she’s done. You may hate that she refused to be moved by the fact that you need a haircut or want to go out to eat at your favorite restaurant. But the overwhelming majority of us are grateful to “That Women in Michigan” for saving lives by doing the right thing.
As we struggle to find the right path to safely re-open Michigan, please do the right thing and practice social distancing and wear a mask.
