All my life I’ve been a carbohydrate addict. For as long as I can remember I have fought the battle of the bulge — and lost more times than I can count. A couple of years ago I wrote that my doctor told me I was pre-diabetic and was concerned that I would develop Type 2 Diabetes if I didn’t start to take care of myself.
At that time I announced that I was embarking on a journey of both dietary and behavioral modification. My intent was to lose weight through diet and exercise. My initial motivation wasn’t so much the health aspect but the fact that my daughter was getting married, and I didn’t relish the idea of waddling down the aisle dressed like a penguin as well as looking like one.
I did my research and settled on the very low carb diet known as the KETO diet. I went hard core and started shedding pounds at an amazing rate. Coupled with daily exercise I was on my way to carbohydrate sobriety.
I am happy to report that, after two years, I am 90 pounds lighter and significant healthier. It hasn’t been easy. Every day I fight the temptation to “just have one piece” of the forbidden fruit.
Recently I read an article written for VeryWell.com, an online health and fitness newsletter, by Lauren Manaker, an expert in nutrition for almost 20 years, that affirmed my quest.
What caught my eye was that recent studies, published in The British Medical Journal on Jan. 13, have shown that low carb and very low carb diets have significant impact on Type 2 diabetes. So much so that in many cases those who “followed a low-carbohydrate diet for six months experienced remission of the condition with no negative health effects.”
It’s estimated that 1 in 11 adults worldwide have diabetes and that diabetes accounts for 11 percent of the world’s deaths. That’s pretty amazing.
Being able to reverse Type 2 diabetes through diet changes and weight loss in just six months is a worthwhile goal.
The study found that people on low-carbohydrate diets attained an A1C level of less then 6.5 percent or a fasting glucose level of less than 7 mmol/L when compared to people on low-fat control diets. Plus there was weight loss, improvements in triglyceride levels and insulin sensitivity.
They also found that people on the low-carbohydrate diet did better than those on the very low-carbohydrate diet. The low-carbohydrate diet was defined as less than 26 percent carbohydrate daily intake of a 2,000 calorie diet. In the very low-carbohydrate diet, the daily intake was less than 10 percent on the same 2,000 calorie diet.
As an adherent to the very low-carbohydrate diet, I can clearly understand why.
It’s very hard to give up so many foods you love — and do it for a long period of time — without falling off the wagon and binging on a bag of chips or eating a pie. Every time I walk by the pie company and get a whiff of those pies baking in there, my mouth begins to water.
It would be so easy for me to walk in and order a slice of the Lake Shore Berry crumble pie and savior every bite. But I also see my reflection in the window and realize that I’ve come this far, and I don’t want to go back.
Not every diet is good for everyone. I spoke to my doctor before I went on the KETO diet, and she wasn’t thrilled because of the extremes I would be pushing my body. We talked about the pros and cons. I didn’t go into this blind.
And neither should you. Before you do anything, you need to talk to your doctor and go over your particular health issues and goals.
But just think of it: Completely reversing the effects of Type 2 diabetes without a pill.
Heck, even if you don’t have Type 2 diabetes, cutting back on carbohydrates could insure you never have to worry about it in the future.
Here’s to good health!
