On Tuesday of last week, Florida added 5,558 coronavirus cases in one day. The highest since August.
So as you snowbirds are starting to pack up, you need to look at the numbers. Here in Michigan, to date, we’ve seen almost 170,000 cases and 7,500 deaths. Thirty-one states, including Michigan, have seen rising numbers since end of summer, when numbers were down.
I am actually hoping for a very snowy and cold winter. One where you light a fire, sip hot chocolate and cuddle up with a great book. Not because I really want to be snowbound, but because I want people to stay home and avoid spreading the coronavirus. Somehow we need to stop the virus from leaping from one person to another. If people refuse to wear a 50-cent mask, maybe three feet of snow will make that happen.
Today I had a client tell me that she just doesn’t get it, “with the 98 percent recovery rate the mortality (for coronavirus) rate is lower than the regular flu season.” I asked where she got her numbers and she said she saw it on Facebook. So right off I knew it was accurate.
Casting sarcasm aside, I too had heard from numerous sources that the mortality rate of covid-19 was only going to be 1 or 2 percent of the population if left unchecked. I guess if you look at it on a percentage basis — 98 percent of people infected with the coronavirus are going to recover — that’s not all that bad.
If you look at it based on numbers of people, it becomes somewhat different. It was predicted that we would see between 50 million and 150 million U.S. residents’ contract COVID-19. If that’s the case, than a 1 percent mortality rate would translate into between 700,000 and 1.5 million dead.
As of today, we have almost 8.5 million confirmed cases and more than 230,000 dead in the U.S. But it’s not only the people affected — it’s the economic impact that is staggering as well. Just the cost of a hospital stay is amazing.
Earlier this year, FAIR Health released cost projections of COVID-19 inpatient stays. The charges for someone without insurance or who received out-of-network care was estimated to be more than $73,000. If patients had insurance or were covered under Medicare or Medicaid, the price estimates reduced significantly.
For commercially insured patients, it was estimated that their inpatient services would cost about $38,000. For Medicare and Medicaid patients, the cost was reduced to about $10,000 and $7,000, respectively.
The total COVID-19 treatment cost for payers could be as high as $546.6 billion, according to an America’s Health Insurance Plans study.
If we experience a second or third wave of the coronavirus, coupled with the “regular” flu season, over the next few months these numbers will only increase in death and financial burden. We can pay $73,000 for hospital care, or just follow the guidelines: wash our hands, social distance and wear a mask that costs 50 cents — and pray for snow.
The choice is yours, but for me it’s pretty clear.
Between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, 63 million people on Medicare are asked to make major decisions within a 54-day period regarding their health insurance. The fact is that most people on Medicare need to sit down with someone and review their situation.
- My goal this year, as every year, is to reach as many people as I can and help them choose the right Medicare supplement.
I am meeting with people here in my office utilizing all COVID-19 protocols. It isn’t fun talking through a mask, but it’s better than the alternative. In addition to holding meetings in the office I will host sessions at two locations in November.
On Nov. 12 & 13, I will be at the ASI Community Center in Bellaire all day. On Nov. 16,18 & 19 I will be at the Traverse City Senior Center from 1:30 – 4:30 each day. Appointments will be for 45 minutes with 15 minutes of sanitizing in-between. You will need to call me at 231-922-1010 or email fred@srbenefitsolutions.com to set up appointments.
Mask up and stay safe.
