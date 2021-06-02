To mask or not to mask, that is the question:
Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to not follow the CDC guidelines
and suffer the side glances of those whose level of trust in your fellow man is greater than yours,
Or to take off thy mask roiling against a sea of troubles
And by opposing end them
My apologies to William Shakespeare, but you get my drift.
We are being told that as of today, if you have been fully vaccinated, you can remove your mask in any situation without fear of being compromised. Yet that means we have to rely on everyone being truthful about their own situation. Something I personally find difficult to do.
I am placing my health in the hands of people who have spent a better part of sixteen months denying that the coronavirus even existed. In addition, many of them have vowed never to get vaccinated and have indicated they were willing to falsify their records if being vaccinated were made a prerequisite for air travel or going on cruises.
There have already been reports of right-wing extremist websites advertising ways to counterfeit CDC proof of vaccination cards. My faith in my fellow man or woman only goes so far.
Recently I have relaxed my requirements for people coming into my office for an appointment. I inform them that a mask is still required to enter the building. If they have been vaccinated, masks can be removed. I trust that those coming to see me are truthful and won’t lie about their status.
Last week I had a couple in who, when I entered the room, were sitting there without masks. I asked if they were vaccinated to which the husband replied, “you can’t ask us that under HIPPA” and his wife said that she “forgot” her mask. He then added “we choose to not be vaccinated.” I responded that as a private business I can require masks and them not wearing them posed a problem. His response was “we can leave if you want.” I told them I thought that was a good idea and they left in a huff.
Although they didn’t lie, their flagrant disregard for the health of those around them is appalling. Right now, Michigan is barely winning the fight. As of last week, 8,474,78 vaccinations had been administered. But that only accounts for approximately 45 percent of the population. We all know that we need 70 percent to reach herd immunity, yet those seeking vaccinations has slowed to a trickle.
Out of Michigan’s 83 counties, 66 are seeing falling rates, 12 are flat and five are seeing rising numbers. Based on the trends being followed it is predicted by the DHHS that we will not reach the levels needed until late July or sometime in August.
For almost a year and a half I’ve been doing everything “right.” I’ve masked up, stayed home and, when out, social distanced. I’ve been lucky. I had one early scare, but since then not a problem. Now I’m asked to trust that those around me without masks are vaccinated — when I know that not to be the fact.
We are at a crossroads. With summer vacation season upon us, we are about to trade public safety for capitalism. I get it. In 2018, tourism accounted for almost $3 billion in state and local taxes and for one in 16 jobs in the state. Over the last year and a half it’s been survival mode.
As the COVID-19 haze clears, I can only hope that those who have fought so hard against the science and reality of the situation come around. Let’s hope we don’t wake up in September or October and find we are back to where we were before we trusted that everyone was doing the right thing.
I’m willing to take the risk, but I will have a mask in my pocket at all times. If only for my own peace of mind.
To mask or not to mask — that is the question.
